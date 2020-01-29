Over the recent years, Texas Tech’s athletics programs have had some of their most successful seasons in program history. With all of the success, Tech President Lawrence Schovanec recognized Tech athletics and the impact it has had.
“We can’t ignore the fact that athletics has been part of the important aspect of our marketing,” Schovanec said. “So with the national championship game, excessive track and field, baseball, we all know how important football is. I could go on and on about every sport.”
With 14 of Tech’s 17 teams going into postseason play, he said athletics have brought a transformative time to the university. He said as a university, the quality of the student body and faculty has been enhanced with athletics.
Going back to the men’s basketball game between Tech and Kentucky, Schovanec reflected on a moment before the game.
“I mean, there was such an incredible spirit in that room (United Supermarkets Arena), and we had some visitors in the suite who brought their children to the game that are looking at colleges,” Schovanec said. “They were blown away. Now, that’s athletics, but from that you can kind of extrapolate and get a sense of what the whole experience is like and so when you are mentioning the success of athletics, it’s an important part of it.”
As the success of athletics at Tech has progressed, so have the facilities around the programs. Schovanec said the university is working on several projects relating to Tech Athletics.
“Athletics has several projects; some are ongoing some are planned,” Schovanec said. “The dining facility is being worked on. Our athletic director (Kirby) Hocutt is working to move forward with the renovation of the football training facility and the south end zone. And the baseball facility and a number of other items, but those are major projects are first being focused.”
With Super Bowl LIV approaching, Schovanec spoke about the influence former Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has had in Lubbock.
“Patrick Mahomes, as I understand, will be the first (QB)to play at a Texas university playing in a Super Bowl. That’s pretty neat,” Schovanec said. “There’s a lot of little kids with 15 or five jerseys. I saw a lot of five jerseys this week and there’s still some that rock the old Mahomes number so there’s plenty of 15 people around.”
Schovanec followed with a joke saying he does not get enough credit for Mahomes’ success. When Mahomes announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft, Schovanec said he took a picture with the quarterback before he went off to the pros.
“I gave Patrick Mahomes some pointers before he gets off to the NFL,” Schovanec said jokingly. “He probably doesn’t remember them. Maybe he took them to heart. Maybe that was the secret to his success.”
