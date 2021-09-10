Editor's note: The original story has been updated to reflect statements from the joint conference hosted by the president and the athletics director on Sept. 10 at 4:15 p.m.
The University of Houston, Brigham Young University, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Central Florida each received formal membership invitations from the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors on Friday morning, according to a Big 12 release.
"I'm convinced that bigger, stronger, more national conference is good for college athletics, which certainly expanded the strength of this conference," President Schovanec said. "But beyond athletic issues, is a good cultural fit."
The Board of Directors unanimously voted in the four schools to join the Big 12, despite the invitations only requiring a majority vote according to a Big 12 Conference bylaw (1.5.2.b.3).
Schovanec said the unanimous decision allowed for the remaining conference schools to be completely united.
"I think our relationships have been solidified among those continuing members as we've dealt with this," said Schovanec.
Schovanec said that Brigham Young will start July 1, 2023 while the other three schools plan to join no later than July 1, 2024.
This means there will be a year of overlapping between the departure and arrival of the newest additions. In 2024, there will be 14 schools in the Big 12 conference, according to President Schovanec.
The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma remain members of the Big 12, but both schools notified the conference that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights after expiration in 2025, according to a joint statement on UT News.
Unlike the other three schools (each members of the American Athletic Conference), BYU’s football team has played independent from a conference while it’s other sports competed in the West Coast Conference. According to BYU’s release on Friday morning, they will compete in every sport sponsored by the Big 12 except wrestling, rowing, and equestrian.
Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said to face these four new schools will strengthen the stability within the conference and provide new opportunities for the league.
"In addition to being the the four top universities and programs out there, the the fact that you add three states, you add an additional timezone... those are all positives,"said Hocutt.
This year, Tech will remain in the Big 12 league along with Baylor, Texas Christian, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas and Oklahoma until the new additions join.
"I think this is a very good day for the Big 12. It's a good day for Texas Tech. I feel very good about the future of the state," said Schovanec.
