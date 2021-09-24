The Schooler brothers, Texas Tech senior linebacker Colin Schooler and graduate student at Texas Brenden Schooler, are a duo who have grown up playing football with one another and continued their love for the sport throughout their collegiate careers.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, the two will face off in the Big 12 football opener between the Red Raiders and Longhorns.
Colin Schooler has worn the scarlet and black for two seasons; however, before that, he dawned an Arizona jersey for three seasons (2017-2019).
During that time, he and his brother were part of the PAC-12, with Brenden Schooler playing alongside Tech’s junior quarterback Tyler Shough while at the University of Oregon.
“I'm just looking forward to, you know, the environment of the game, every year, Texas versus Texas Tech is a great game,” the oldest brother, Brenden Schooler, said. “I also get to play against Tyler Shough, who I played with at Oregon for a while. Yeah, so it'll be fun to see him before the game, see my brother before the game, you know, and hopefully after the game we can get some pictures together. So, I'm excited. It should be a fun game.”
Over the course of their career, Brenden Schooler said he has seen his brother on the opposing team on three different occasions, all while playing as an Oregon Duck and his brother as an Arizona Wildcat.
“No matter how many times you do it, just because that's your brother, that's someone who you grew up with, played sports with it, kind of everything with, but I think it's going to be exciting,” he said. “Then this year, since we're both now on defense, I think the only way we'd see each other on the field would be on special teams. So, I'll be able to watch him, when I'm on the sideline, and then he'll be able to watch me when he's on the field.”
At the start of his collegiate career, Brenden Schooler played as a defensive back for the Ducks before he transitioned into the wide receiver position his sophomore year, according to Texas Sports. Brenden Schooler said during his time with the Ducks, he has only lined up against his younger brother once.
Colin Schooler is 2-1 against his other brother since the pair played at Arizona and Oregon. This year is their final year of eligibility, meaning there is one last game for the Schooler brothers to see each other play on the field.
“I mean, watching film on other schools, you see, you see their defense, and, you know, I get to see my brother out there, the, the other guy with the long hair, so I can see him see him do his thing, I got to see him do his thing, when he was at Arizona (and) I was at Oregon, and see how he progressed as a player and how he's matured, you know, it's, it's awesome and they, it makes me, it makes me really proud,” Brendan Schooler said.
This Tech versus Texas game is important but should not be looked as a Schooler versus Schooler game, Colin Schooler said. A win for either of the brothers is merely bragging rights.
“Us playing in college and us being in big schools playing each other, and now I'm looking at it, this is the fourth time we're doing (it), it's not many people can say that they played their brother four different times, you know, at two different schools,” Colin Schooler said. “You know, so it just adds to how unique this game is, but yeah it's, the more I think about it, the crazier it is.”
Brenden Schooler said this game will be an easy one for his family to attend because they can see both kids on the field at once.
"We have a lot of family out there that cheer for both of us, you know (our) parents are gonna have a Texas jersey and Texas Tech hat on, or vice versa," he said.
When asked if the brothers had a message for one another, both brothers said they loved each other and were ready for the high stakes game.
“I'm excited, you know, (to) be, you know, in the same stadium with him one last time as college players,” Brenden Schooler said.
