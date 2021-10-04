Texas Tech football had two players win Big 12 weekly awards on Monday, with senior linebacker Colin Schooler and kicker Jonathan Garibay winning the award for the second time in their career after both players’ performances in Tech’s win over West Virginia.
Schooler recorded 15 tackles in the win over WVU, just one shy of his career high, and added on a forced fumble in the first half that helped Tech take control of the momentum and improve to 4-1.
Schooler forced the fumble on WVU’s second offensive drive, running right by the Mountaineers' left guard on a blitz and punching the ball out of WVU quarterback Jarret Doege's hands. Fellow Red Raider defensive lineman Devin Drew was able to recover the ball, leading to a touchdown for Tech’s offense on the next drive.
Schooler spent his first three seasons of collegiate competition at the University of Arizona before transferring to Tech in 2020. Schooler's 16-tackle career performance in the opening game of the 2019 season led to a First Team All-Pac-12 selection, and Schooler followed with an honorable mention for the same award in his junior year and last season with UA.
Garibay, meanwhile, was directly influential to Tech’s win, kicking the game-winning field goal through the uprights to finish off a three-for-three outing. Despite joining the Red Raiders in 2019 as a junior, Garibay became Tech’s starting kicker with only five games left in the season.
This was not Garibay’s first game-winning kick though, as he successfully completed a 25-yard field goal against Baylor last season in the closing seconds to secure the win. Garibay went four-for-four in the walk-off win against Baylor, leading to his first nomination as a Big 12 Player of the Week alongside Schooler.
Schooler and Garibay both were selected for their second career Big 12 weekly award after their performances in Tech’s win over WVU, with both of their first selections coming in a similar win last year over Baylor. The pair are not the only Red Raiders to win this award this year, but are the first since the duo of linebacker Riko Jeffers and defensive back Reggie Pearson Jr. were selected after the season-opening win over Houston.
