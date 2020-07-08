After entering the transfer portal in mid-May and committing shortly after, former Red Raider Andrei Savrasov has officially signed and will take his talents to Georgia Southern.
Savrasov is following a familiar face to his new school as well, with former Tech assistant Brian Burg now at the helm of the Georgia Southern program.
Throughout his short tenure at Tech, Savrasov struggled to gain traction during the season. In 21 appearances, he averaged 4.7 minutes per game, where he averaged 1.1 points and 1.0 rebound in those contests.
Savrasov showed flashes of potential, however, against certain teams like TCU, where he tallied two three-pointers and showcased his range, perhaps his most valuable asset.
The 6’7 native of Russia will provide a great outside presence to the Georgia Southern offense as he continues to develop his perimeter shooting.
There has been a lot of shuffling among Tech’s roster in the off-season, as former Red Raider center Russel Tchewa also found a new home in the Southern Florida basketball program, and like Jahmi’us Ramsey and Davide Moretti, who both intend to start professional basketball careers in the near future.
In contrast, Tech is also bringing in a lot of talent to rehaul the roster. In fact, they have brought in more players than they have scholarships available to give out.
With the season still months away, expect more movement within the Tech basketball program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.