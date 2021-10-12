Junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second time on the season, according to a Big 12 Sports news release.
Sauer tallied 20 kills in both matches against Iowa State over the weekend and turned in a career-high of six blocks in Friday’s victory over the Cyclones, according to the news release. Sauer averaged 4.4 kills per set and five points per set.
In the first match over the weekend, Sauer tallied her sixth double-double on the season with 20 kills and 13 digs, according to the news release.
Sauer and her teammates will travel to Oklahoma for their next two-game series starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday to face the Sooners.
