According to Tech Athletics, senior guard Sardaar Calhoun has told the team he will be leaving the program and intends on transferring. Calhoun transferred to Tech after one season at Florida State, and he’ll enter the transfer portal again before playing a Big 12 opponent.
Calhoun missed Tech’s Big 12 opener against Iowa State, one of five Red Raiders unable to travel with the team due to health and safety protocols, but he did not return for Tech’s upset win over the now No. 9 Kansas team.
Calhoun scored six points on two successful three pointers in his last game under Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams, a 75-53 win over Alabama State on Dec. 28.
Calhoun averaged 3.5 points per game through eight games with the Red Raiders, a dip from the 5.3 points per game he averaged at FSU. Calhoun shot 33.3 percent (6-18) from behind the arc this year, according to Tech Athletics.
Calhoun’s highest scoring game this season was an eight point performance in a 96-40 win over Omaha on Nov. 23. He made two threes and added on a jumper to record a final stat line of eight points on 3/4 shooting from the field as well as two rebounds and an assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.