Sandy Scott, a senior golfer at Texas Tech, has qualified for the U.S. Open.
Scott is ranked top-20 in both Golfstat and Golfweek collegiate rankings. His sixth-place ranking in the World Amateur Golf Rankings have qualified him for a spot in the US Open, along with six other amateurs in the top-seven of the WAGR.
In last week’s U.S. Amateur Championship, Scott scored a 73 in round one and a 70 in round two.
The US Open will be played Sept. 17 through 20, barring any cancellations due to COVID-19.
