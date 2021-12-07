The Texas Tech head men’s golf coach Greg Sands was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Half of Fame on Monday Dec. 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sands is currently in his 21st season with Tech and has established himself as one of the top coaches in the country, according to Texas Tech Athletics. However, not only has he made a name for himself, but he has led the Red Raiders to make their mark nationally.
Since 2001, Sands has led his team to 25 team titles and 30 tournament wins, according to Tech Athletics. Most recently, the Red Raiders made their 10th trip to the NCAA Championships after winning the 2021 NCAA Albuquerque Regional Championship.
Throughout his time with the Red Raiders, the team has accomplished many firsts.
In June, the program’s first PING All-American was announced, according to Tech Athletics. Some other firsts for the program are setting school scoring records and earning two of the top-three highest NCAA Championship finishes in Tech golf history.
Aside from being head coach at Tech, Sands has also served as head coach in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup for the United States, according to Tech Athletics.
Follow Sands and the Red Raiders this season as they participate in the Amer Ari Invitational in Waikoloa, Hawaii from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5.
