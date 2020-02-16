Although this is T.J. Rumfield and Mason Montgomery’s second season with Texas Tech baseball, both are looking to have a more successful year after humbling moments last season.
Rumfield, redshirt freshman first baseman, sat out last season after being Cameron Warren’s backup. After not appearing in a single game, Rumfield redshirted to keep a year of his eligibility.
“I really was never told that I was being redshirted, it was just kind of a thing,” Rumfield said. “I was confused and probably angry, but that’s just me because I’ve played every single game my whole life, I started. Just to come here and take a step back, it’s kind of humbling, and it makes you want to work harder.”
Rumfield played his first game as a Red Raider against Houston Baptist on Saturday, pinch-hitting for sophomore Cole Stilwell. In his only plate appearance, Rumfield recorded a hit and scored one of Tech’s 24 runs.
“Just getting the opportunity to get out there and compete (Saturday) was a gift,” Rumfield. “That was my first time playing in college ever. Just to get out there, I think I was a little pumped up, to get first hit out of the way on my first at-bat was huge.”
After his first appearance, he earned a start in both games against Northern Colorado on Saturday and Sunday. In those two games, Rumfield recorded six hits and five runs. Two of his hits were doubles.
“I’ve always had the same confidence, my confidence has never wavered,” Rumfield said. “It’s just the fact to get in there and go do something is huge. Being able to impact a game was awesome.”
In his 2019 redshirt year, Rumfield spent a lot of his time in the weight room with the Director of Strength and Condition, Sports Nutrition, Tory Stephens. In a year, Rumfield said he went from weighing 190 pounds to 230 this season after lifting and eating more.
Along with Rumfield’s rough 2019 season, Montgomery, sophomore left-handed pitcher, struggled towards the end of his freshman season. Although he pitched in 12 games, Montgomery’s season went downhill.
Montgomery started in nine of his 12 appearances. Last season, he got his ERA as low as 4.15 but finished with a 5.14 ERA on the season. In his 35.0 innings pitched, Montgomery struck out 24 batters while giving up 32 hits and 20 earned runs.
“For me, it was one of the first times I’ve started to struggle,” Montgomery said. “It’s definitely a tough thing to get over and start to realize, but then again, you just kind of got to fall back on ‘What do I know and what do I need to do to achieve more success?’ It kind of taught me, if I get an opportunity, go out there and capture it, don’t let it slip away.”
Being a freshman last season, Montgomery realized the talent in college baseball after starting Big 12 play.
“Around Texas or maybe a little after, I kind of started to realize this is the real deal, you know, we gotta go full force at it,” Montgomery said. “I kind of, like I said, I struggled and then again, I kind of worked through it and now I’m here.”
After struggling, Montgomery leaned on Assistant Coach Matt Gardner for help on improving. The two worked everyday one-on-one, whether it was before or during practice.
Starting his 2020 campaign, Montgomery was named the starting pitcher for the game against Northern Colorado on Sunday. In his four-inning outing, Montgomery struck five batters out while giving up two hits and two earned runs.
As he started his sophomore season, Montgomery said it already feels different than his freshman campaign.
“When you’re a freshman, you want to go out. You feel kind of pressure to make sure when you’re given an opportunity, you make the most of it,” Montgomery said. “Then again, now that I’m a sophomore, I kind of know how it goes. You just do what you can do. You can’t control anything that you can’t control. Then you also have the competitiveness of the team, and you know have to be on your feet, you know whether it be competing for a spot or competing against other teams.”
Although he earned a start in his first appearance of the season, Montgomery said he is aware of the talented arms on the team. He said he wants to remain a starter on the team, but continued to say he is willing to play whatever role he can to help the Red Raiders win.
With Tech winning its first four games of the season, Rumfield and Montgomery will look to build off their hot starts for the rest of the season in hopes of winning a national championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.