Texas Tech baseball garnered two Big 12 weekly awards on Monday after winning all four of its games over opening weekend, scoring 65 total runs.
Freshman catcher Nate Rombach was named the Big 12 Player of the Week after his first weekend of collegiate baseball. Rombach earned a start in all four games and hit five home runs on the weekend. Three of the homers came from the game against Houston Baptist on Saturday. Of his five home runs, four of them were three-run homers while the other was a solo shot.
Along with his home runs, Rombach posted a .500 batting average, recording nine seven hits and nine runs. The freshman also led the Red Raiders with 15 RBI.
In addition to Rombach’s recognition, freshman third baseman Jace Jung was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. As this was Jung’s first weekend of college baseball, this was also his first time playing third base since he played shortstop throughout high school.
In his weekend debut, Jung followed Rombach’s lead, recording 13 RBI for the second-most on the team. Over the weekend, Jung also recorded eight hits, seven runs and posted a .500 batting average at the plate.
Both Rombach and Jung will look to continue their stellar play as they will travel to Round Rock for the Round Rock Classic over the weekend. The Red Raiders will play Tennessee, Stanford and Houston at the classic.
