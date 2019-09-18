Texas Tech’s volleyball team, now 7-4 on the year, is coming off its first home game of the season, with a 3-0 win against Abilene Christian on Monday. Sophomore transfer from Arizona State Tatum Rohme has filled sophomore setter Alex Kirby’s shoes after Kirby was diagnosed with a fracture in her foot.
Rohme recorded 200 assists since being named the starting setter back on Sept. 31 against Lehigh, according to Tech Athletics. Rohme has totaled 300 assists in 28 played sets this season, averaging 10.71 assists per set, according to the stats. In the Rohme’s last four games, the sophomore recorded 43, 59, 39, and 38 assists on just 15 sets played.
“I just came in (transferred) and I wanted to help the team any way that I could,” Rohme said.
Tech’s close bond is what interested Rohme when she decided to transfer, she said.
“What brought me to Texas Tech is the coaches and just the team dynamic,” Rohme said. “It was really family-based. I could tell (the team) was like a tight-knit family.”
Junior middle blocker Allison White had nothing but praise for Rohme regarding her transition to a starting role, she said.
“(Rohme’s) done a great job,” White said. “Like (Rohme) mentioned before, she’s really built confidence on the court and you can tell that she has it under control and she knows what she wants to do and she does it very well.”
White also said Rohme was put in a tough spot when she was first named a starter, but Rohme’s teammates helped her become an important part of the team’s success.
This season, White has recorded 64 kills on a .341 hitting percentage, racking up 32 blocks on the defensive side, according to Tech Athletics.
“We want (Rohme) to do well just as much as she wants herself to do well, so just letting her know we have her back no matter what, if she makes a mistake we’re doing the same thing too, it’s not a big deal and the next point is more important,” White said. “Really just surrounding (Rohme) and giving her that team and family vibe to where she can feel good and comfortable with all of us out there.”
After a rough beginning to Rohme’s transition, things settled down quickly and she has been in a rhythm ever since, she said.
“The first (game) was definitely nerve-racking a little bit but I think we got through the nerves,” Rohme said. “We’re just excited and ready to kick some butt now.”
Rohme mentioned the team’s dynamic and chemistry again, and said it was a big factor in helping her overcome the nerves.
“I think the team dynamic helps,” Rohme said. “We are all playing for each other and here for each other so that helps with the nerves and calms you down a little bit.”
Coach Graystone said he is pleased with how the team has done since the 0-3 weekend on Sept. 6 and 7. The offense has changed with Rohme in the line-up, he said.
“Since (the 0-3 weekend) I’ve been really happy and (Rohme) is playing good volleyball and her decision making is good,” Graystone said.
Rohme’s different style of play has helped the Red Raiders in Kirby’s absence, Graystone said.
“I think it has also been a change because (Rohme’s) style of setting is so much more like Missy’s (Owens) and less like Alex’s (Kirby) and we spent so much time working on tempo and play-sets and game planning and then we go back to a setter who is more about feel and just finding connections and doing it on the fly,” Graystone said. “It’s a big shift, we’ve had to change our whole idea of how we run offense right now and do it in a way that gets the most out of Tatum (Rohme).”
The Red Raiders prepare to host the Red Raider Classic on Friday and Saturday. Tech will welcome Houston, Incarnate Word and University of Texas at El Paso as the Red Raiders round out non-conference play.
“I like how we’re playing, I really do, it’s just the things that we’re not great at are keeping things closer than they really should be,” Graystone said regarding his team’s play headed into the tournament.
The Red Raiders will play its first game of the tournament against Houston at 6 p.m. on Friday in United Supermarkets Arena. They will then play Incarnate Word at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a 7 p.m. game against UTEP the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.