Sophomore transfer from Arizona State, Tatum Rohme played in 39 sets and recorded 404 assists in absence of starter Alex Kirby, in the Red Raiders’ 13-6 season, according to Tech Athletic stats.
Rohme, who is from Arizona, said that her reason for transferring goes beyond just the volleyball aspect.
“I just didn’t really get along with the coaching staff (at Arizona State) and the team,” Rohme said. “So, when I decided to transfer, that’s the main reason I want to go to school is the family base kinda feel. I felt that from the coaching staff and from the girls on my visit here. I went over to a house and we all hung out and played a card game and I was like ‘okay, this is kinda cool.’ So, I just thought (Tech) was the perfect fit for me.”
Rohme adjusted to Lubbock life quickly, she said, and it is like she has always gone to school here, like this is home.
“I feel like ever since I got (to Tech) I’ve been here forever, if that even makes any sense,” Rohme said. “Within the first week I feel like I’ve already spent my freshman year here. They were very open to me and very welcoming, so it was easy (to adjust).”
Rohme already had connections at Tech. Freshman Caitlin Dugan is from Arizona and went to high school 15 minutes away from Rohme. Dugan and Rohme also played club volleyball against each other but did not have much a relationship other than that until Rohme got to Tech.
“It’s funny because we never really talked to each other,” Rohme said. “We played for the same club and everything, and we never really talked to each other. We just played against each other. I feel like I’ve known (Dugan) forever too. We really just started our relationship this year, and I’d say we’re super close. I love playing with her.”
The former rivals who are now teammates, had nothing but praise for each other at the beginning of the season.
“(Rohme) and I have always had this competitive atmosphere cause her mom coached at my club, so we’ve always been in practices together,” Dugan said. “I love (Rohme’s) attitude on the court and everything. She’s a really good teammate, she’ll fight to the death to get to the goal that we want to reach.”
After Kirby went out with a foot injury earlier in the season, Rohme was given the reigns to the offense. Both Rohme and Tech did not know how long Kirby would be out for until getting off the plane for the NU Under Armour Tournament Sept. 6. The Red Raiders lost all three games in the tournament before bouncing back and going 7-2 in their next nine games with Rohme as the starter.
Rohme talked about how Kirby helped her in practice to adjust to the starting role and her mindset knowing that she was in control of the offense in Kirby’s absence.
“I’d played in a couple of Big 12 matches, so I feel like I got my nervous play out during that,” Rohme said. “They needed me to fill in that role so I kinda put the big-girl pants on and went out and did it. In practice, (Kirby) helped me out with setting location and how to connect with the hitter better. That helped me out a lot.”
Rohme has been playing volleyball since she was nine, and her mom was her volleyball coach for a long time. She attributes the way she plays now to one specific moment that her and her mom shared in a middle school volleyball practice.
“My mom was my coach for the longest time in middle school and I gave her attitude and she made us get at 5:45 for practice when I’m 12,” she said. “She took a ball and chucked it at my head, and that made me check myself a little. That’s probably my favorite memory, that’s why I am the way I am now.”
During her nine starts, Rohme recorded a career high 59 assists in a match against UNLV on Sept. 13 and currently still leads the team with 504 assists, averaging 10.8 assists per set, according to the stats. She ranks in the top-65 players in the nation in assists per set and is ranked in the top-120 in total assists, according to NCAA stats.
