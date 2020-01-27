The Texas Tech men’s tennis team posted an overall record of 3-2 so far this season, with two of the three wins due to sophomore Franco Ribero’s effort as the last man on the court.
“He seems to always be the last one on the court somehow,” head coach Daniel Whitehead said. “We call him the bull because he just keeps going. He doesn’t stop.”
During the season opener match against Iowa, Ribero was the last man on the court, being the deciding factor as the teams were tied, 3-3. After losing the first set and winning the second 6-4, Ribero forced a tie-breaking third set. In the deciding set, Ribero broke the serve three times to secure the victory, 7-5, for the first win of the spring season.
“(Ribero) might lose a set here or even be down a set or down a break, but you know he just kind of always finds a way to keep going and stays in the match, Whitehead said. “He doesn’t go away.”
The same situation occurred less than four days later at home when playing against Abilene Christian. Ribero was down 7-5 in the first set but came back and won the second set, 7-6, to tie up his singles match. In the deciding set of the match, Ribero shut out his opponent with a 6-0 victory to give the Red Raiders their third win of the season.
Whitehead said momentum comes and goes throughout a match and maintaining consistency is important, something his players are good at.
The Argentina native has tipped the scales and been the deciding factor to win four matches so far in his career, according to Tech Athletics. During his freshman season, Ribero had a 15-8 singles record in the spring and started his college career as a Red Raider with seven straight victories.
Ribero’s first match-winning victory occurred when he defeated No. 19 Tulane in two straight sets, according to Tech Athletics.
“These couple matches, and early on this year and even last year where Franco ends up being the last player on the court, and we trust him a lot just because he keeps finding a way to (win),” Whitehead said.
