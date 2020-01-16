In the spring opener match, the Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road on Thursday night.
During the double matches, freshman Reed Collier and freshman Francisco Vittar were the first pair to defeat the Hawkeyes in their first appearances as Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. Afterward, the pair of seniors Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn gave Tech its first lead of the night with a 6-4 win to secure the doubles point.
The Hawkeyes were down 0-1 going into the singles matches. In singles play, Thomson, Vittar and junior Ilgiz Valiev were the first Red Raiders to win their first set. Thomson then went on to end the second set with a 6-4 match point to give the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead against the Hawkeyes.
Valiev followed his teammate and won the second singles match of the night 6-3 and gave Tech the third point, growing the Red Raiders' lead 3-0.
Wynn was defeated in both his first and second set, 4-6 and 6-7, which gave the Hawkeyes their first point and made the score 3-1.
Collier, Vittar and sophomore Franco Ribero were the last Red Raiders on the court. They were each in their third set after splitting their first two sets 1-1. Collier was the first to fall with a 4-6 loss in the third set which gave Iowa their second point of the night, cutting Tech's lead to 3-2 with two players left on the court.
Vittar lost his final set, 6-7, which gave Iowa its third singles match victory of the night and tied the score 3-3.
Ribero was the final Red Raider on the court and tied his opponent four different times throughout the third set. With a service break, Ribero pulled through as the victor which gave Tech a 4-3 victory over Iowa.
The Red Raiders' next match will be against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at 9 a.m. on Monday for the first home game of the spring season.
