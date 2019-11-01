The Texas Tech baseball team hosted its annual Red and Black Series with its first game on Friday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Team defeated the Black Team 10-4, in the first of five games.
Opening the game, sophomore right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins struck out freshman Dillon Carter. The Red Team then quickly loaded the bases with a single by junior Braxton Fulford and a walk drawn by sophomore Cole Stilwell. Freshman Jace Jung then sent junior Dylan Neuse home after freshman Cal Conley missed a fly ball at shortstop, giving the Red Team a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
In the bottom of the inning, senior right-handed pitcher John McMillon retired three consecutive batters to keep the Black Team off of the bases. After the Red Team left Carter stranded on first base in the second inning, McMillon retired the next three batters on the Black Team’s lineup for six-straight retired batters.
McMillon gave up his first hit of the game after retiring seven consecutive batters to freshman Bo Willis with a hit through the left side. The Black Team could not capitalize though, leaving him stranded at first.
After keeping the Black Team runless though three innings, the Red Team loaded the bases with a single by freshman Jared Cushing, bunt by sophomore Max Marusak and walk for Neuse. Fulford then sent a grounder to third base, but junior Easton Murrell made a fielding and throwing error, sending Cushing, Marusak and Neuse home. The errors helped the Red Team grow its lead 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning.
The Black Team quickly answered back with a home run over the right-field wall by senior Brian Klein to cut the Red Team’s lead 4-1 in the bottom of the inning.
Both teams sent relievers to the mound in the fifth inning. For the Black Team, sophomore right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter took the mound and sophomore left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery was sent to pitch for the Red Team.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Black Team put runners on the corners after junior Kurt Wilson was walked and sent to third with a single by freshman Cal Conley. Sophomore Dru Baker then tied the game up with a three-run home run over the right-center wall, evening the score 4-4.
The Black Team struck back in the sixth inning, taking a 5-4 lead. The run was added to the board in result of a home run hit over the left-field wall by Fulford.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Red Team loaded the bases as each runner landed on base with a walk. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Trey Garlett then threw a bases-loaded walk to send a runner home, giving the Red Team a 6-4 lead. Sophomore Cole Stilwell then recorded a hit to left field, sending Carter and Neuse home, extending their lead 8-4.
Sophomore Tanner O’Tremba landed on second base in the eighth inning with a single to shortstop and a throwing error. With O’Tremba on third and Carter on first, Neuse recorded a bases-clearing double to center field, growing the Red Team’s lead 10-4.
Neither team scored after Neuse’s two RBI double, resulting in the Red Team defeating the Black Team 10-4 to open the series.
The second game of the 2019 Red and Black Series will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
