Texas Tech track and field rounded out its regular season at the one-day Matador Qualifier meet.
The Red Raiders’ Friday night was emphasized by a flurry of both school and personal records at the individual and team level.
As a unit, Tech’s distance medley debut comprised of freshman Owen Likins, senior Chancellor Stephenson, sophomore Sven Cepus and graduate student Takieddine Hedeilli.
The foursome surpassed the school record of 9:40.71 by finishing with a mark of 9:36.72, according to Tech Athletics. Likins, Stephenson, Cepus and Hedeilli would break an eight-year-old school record on Friday. Their finish was also a top-five finish in the NCAA this season.
Tech remained solid on the track with junior Gabrielle McDonald leading the hurdles group with an 8.31 in prelim and 8.30 in the final, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders really made noise in the field events.
Senior Gabe Oladipo continued his pattern of throws over 20 meters with a 20.93m mark on Friday, according to Tech Athletics. His throws earned him the sixth-farthest throw in Tech history.
In high jump, sophomore Jack Scarborough had a career day with a three-bar clear up to 2.12m, according to Tech Athletics. He finished clearing a career high 2.17m jump. His performance earned him the 10th highest high jump mark in the nation.
After a series of indoor meets right in their back yard, the Red Raiders will host yet another at the Big 12 Indoor Championships Feb. 26-27 in Lubbock.
