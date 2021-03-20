Texas Tech track and field wrapped up its outdoor opener at Abilene Christian's Wes Kittley Invitational in strong fashion.
Individually, it was an emotional outing for senior Sara Limp, who returned after injuring her hamstring in 2019.
In her debut, Limp dominated with a 53.89 in the 400m run.
On the field, sophomore Logan Fraley helped Tech's sweep of the pole vault with a 16’-8.75” (5.10m), according to Tech Athletics, this was also a PR for Fraley.
The next sophomore up, Jequan Hogan, won the triple jump event with a career-second best, according to Tech Athletics. His longest jump was 52’-4.75” (15.97m). Chinne Okoronkwo continued the jumping prowess of Tech with a 41’-10.5” (12.76m) to finish first later in the day.
For the discus event, senior Gabe Oladipo continued his stretch of excellence in his first outdoor meet for Tech. He swept by, and won the discus event with a top throw of 174’-0” (53.03m).
Over on the track, Tech dominated the relays on both the men's and women's side.
For the women, a 3:38.99 finish earned them a victory, with Kiara Lester, Limp, Joanna Archer and Jadsia Warden all playing their role in Tech's win.
On the men's side, a 3:11.63 rounded out their day, the foursome of Keion Sutton, Ashton O’Conner, Terrance Jones Jr. and Josiah Macinnis made it possible.
But as solid as the long distance relays were, the short-distance relays were also up to par.
A first place finish from the 4x100 squad of Sutton, Karayme Bartley, O’Conner and Justin Hall marked the first sub-40 second finish from a 4x100 squad this season, according to Tech Athletics, they finished in 39.84 seconds.
