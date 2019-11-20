The Texas Tech volleyball team defeated Iowa State in four sets, 3-1, to record the Red Raiders' sixth conference victory of the season in United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday.
The Cyclones claimed the first set of the night 26- 24. Senior Emily Hill and freshman Caitlin Dugan both led with three kills each for the Red Raiders, however, Iowa State ended with 13 total kills to Tech’s 11. Defensively, the Red Raiders recorded 23 digs and the team picked up one block while the Cyclones had 21 digs and four blocks.
At the beginning of the second set, both the Red Raiders and Cyclones shared momentum and continuously tied each other more than eight times. After tying 10-10, Iowa State regained the lead and scored another 10 points compared to Tech’s six. Three consecutive kills from Hill tied the match 23-23, but with another kill from Dugan and a service ace from sophomore Alex Kirby led Tech to win the second set to even the score, 1-1.
Iowa State gained an early lead in the third set, but Tech came back to lead 10-9. Both the Cyclones and the Red Raiders continued to go back-and-forth, but an ace from Hill gave Tech a two-point lead, 19-17. Five points later, sophomore Brooke Kanas scored the 24th and 25th point with two kills to end the set 25- 21 for a 2-1 lead. By the end of the set, both Iowa State and Tech had 43 kills, and the Cyclones recorded 145 total attempts, one less than the Red Raiders. Kirby led Tech with 33 assists while sophomore Katy Northcut led with 16 kills.
The Red Raiders ended the match by winning the fourth set. Both teams were equal in momentum again, but the Red Raiders were able to pull through and take a lead for the most the set. Tech was the first team to reach 20 points. Two kills from Hill ended the set which secured Tech's 3-1 win.
The Red Raiders will travel to Texas Christian for a match at 3 p.m. on Saturday for the next game in the regular season.
