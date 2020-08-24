On Monday, Texas Tech football head coach Matt Wells announced the transfer of Sophomore defensive lineman Tyree Wilson to the Texas Tech Football program.
Wilson is joining the Red Raiders after one year of redshirting at Texas A&M, and then a 12-game campaign following that.
Wilson has three years of eligibility and is set to begin his career as a Red Raider this fall, according to Tech Athletics.
The New London, Texas, product was a No. 32 overall prospect in Texas and No. 16 weak-side defensive end in high school after 249 career tackles in three high school seasons, per a Tech Athletics release.
After only one season with the Aggies, Wilson was on the field for 12 games and finished his redshirt freshman season with three tackles for loss and a total of 12 tackles, according to the release.
Wilson had a career high of four tackles and one sack as an Aggie during their game against Texas State, according to Texas A&M Athletics.
Wilson will begin his season as a Red Raider when Tech hosts Houston Baptist on Sept. 12, the time of the game is to be announced.
