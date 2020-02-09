The Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated No. 20 Mississippi State 4-2 for the first victory against a ranked opponent this season.
Mississippi State took an early advantage during the doubles portion after defeating the team of sophomore Isaac Arevalo and senior Jackson Cobb on court one and duo of junior Ilgiz Valiev and senior Bjorn Thomson. The doubles win gave Mississippi State an early 1-0 lead.
While at a disadvantage, the Red Raiders came back as senior Parker Wynn, sophomore Franco Ribero and Thomson all won their first set in singles play. Meanwhile, Valiev, Collier and Arevalo all lost their first set. \
Thomson was the first to put a point of the board for Tech with a 6-3 victory in his first set a 6-4 victory in his second set. The singles win evened the score, 1-1.
Wynn was the next Red Raider to add a point and gave Tech its first lead of the match. Wynn lost his second set 6-2 to force a third set. He came back to win in his third and final set, 4-1, giving the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.
Valiev lost both of his sets 6-4 and 7-6 which gave the Bulldogs the opportunity to tie the match 2-2. However, Ribero did not let the score stay long as he won his second set 7-5 to give Tech a 3-2 advantage.
Both Arevalo and Collier lost their first sets but came back and won the second set to force a third set. As the last two Red Raiders on the court, Collier was down 4-3 and came back to win the third set, giving Tech the winning point.
This is the first ranked opponent the Red Raiders have defeated this season.
The tennis team will return to the courts at 8 p.m. for the last match of the doubleheader in Starkville, playing Mississippi Valley State.
