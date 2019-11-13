The Texas Tech volleyball team will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to have a match with Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 3-0 loss from No. 3 Baylor when senior Emily Hill recorded her 25th game with a double-double, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The team fell to the No. 82 spot in the Ratings Percentage Index NCAA with the loss.
Heading into the game against the Sooners, junior Emerson Solano is 24 digs shy of collecting the 1000th dig of her career, according to the release. Junior Allison White recorded 78 blocks this season following 121 blocks in her freshman season and 80 blocks in her sophomore season.
Freshman Caitlin Dugan has had nine double-digit kills this season while sophomore Brooke Kanas is one behind with eight double-digit kills, according to the release.
After the Red Raiders' game against the Sooners, Tech will continue its season playing West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia at noon on Saturday.
