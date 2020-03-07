The Texas Tech softball team defeated Fairleigh Dickinson, 8-0, in five innings on Saturday, March 5, at Rocky Johnson Field for Tech’s fourth win of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic.
Junior lefty Erin Edmoundson finished off the first game against Marist College and walked away with a win. She started in the second game and threw a perfect game. She led the team to victory as they improved to 15-9 on the year and 4-0 over the weekend.
Edmoundson struck out a batter in the first to retire the side. Redshirt junior Heaven Burton bunted but did not outrun the throw to first. Yvonne Whaley reached on an error by shortstop Cassidy Triska. Breanna Russell singled to advance Whaley to third. Karli Hamilton walked, and Whaley plated a run by a wild pitch from Fairleigh. Tech ended the first leading 1-0.
The Knights were retired in order for the second time. Zoe Jones walked to first and Kelcy Leach reached on a fielder’s choice. Shelby Henderson advanced the two runners into scoring position with a sacrifice fly to center field. Whaley forced a fielder’s choice and Jones was called out at home. Russell struck out swinging to plate no runs.
Edmoundson forced another one, two, three inning in the third. The Knights moved quickly to retire the Red Raiders in three. The fourth saw three batters and all were retired as Edmoundson accumulated two more strikeouts.
The home half of the fourth scored seven runs. Pinch hitter Payton Jackson scored from Henderson’s RBI double to increase the lead 2-0. The bases loaded with Whaley forcing another error but by the third baseman Jalyse Hanson. Freshman Chloe Cobb pinch hit and received 3 RBI to blow open the lead, 5-0. Cobb then rounded to home from a wild pitch.
Edmoundson completed the game with her fifth consecutive three up and three down inning. She pitched a perfect game with no runs or hits and seven strikeouts.
Tech will wrap up the classic at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 8, against Delaware State.
