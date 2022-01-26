The Texas Tech track and field team is set for a two-day meet for the Texas Tech Open and Multis at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan 28. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 29 at the Sports Performance Center.
Going into the meet, both men’s and women’s teams were ranked in the top five simultaneously for the first time in school history. The men’s came in at No. 3 while the women’s ranked at No. 4. This is the first time in women’s program history that they broke the top five.
“I’m so proud that our men and our women together for the first time ever in the history of our program are ranked in the top four together that’s really special,” Tech coach Wes Kittley said. “It’s just a proud moment for me as a head coach, to have both teams fighting like they are and competing like they are.”
This meet marks the third consecutive week in a row that the Red Raiders have hosted to start their indoor season and will serve as a good advantage for the Red Raiders, Kittley said.
‘I think anytime we run at home is a big-time advantage,” Kittley said. “I always say sleep in your own bed and be able to be here. You show up two hours before your race or your event, you compete and then you go home and have a good dinner and you’re recovering and back to practice on Monday.”
Graduate Student Gabe Oladipo came out on top of the men’s weight throw last week with a final throw that went 21.48m (meters). With his performance in the last meet, Oladipo now owns each top 10 mark in Tech history, according to Tech Athletics.
“The key to being a successful thrower in my opinion's not just having a really big PR or a big mark or the capability to throw far even it’s being consistent,” Thrower Gabe Oladipo said. “Knowing what you’re going to bring to the table every meet and that’s always been like a focal point of mine. When push comes to shove no matter what happens you’re going to be consistent.”
In last week’s meet, Caleb Wilborn put on a clinic in the men’s high jump with back-to-back personal records on his last two jumps, according to Tech Athletics. In his final Jump, Wilborn cleared the bar at 2.18m, beating out Kentucky’s Rahman Minor and USC’s Earnie Sears.
Multiple Big 12 schools will attend this week's meet. Those schools include TCU, Oklahoma and K-State, Kittley said. Other schools include Florida State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Boise State and Arizona.
The Texas Tech Open and Multis will start at 3 p.m. on Friday with women’s Weight Throw, the first running events will start at 5 p.m. with the women’s Hurdles, and the second day starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday with women’s shot put.
