The No. 8 Red Raiders will be back at home this weekend when they take on the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs in a three-game series. This will be the third conference series of the season for the Red Raiders, and their second in a row.
Tech is currently coming off its first series loss of the season after dropping the second and third games of a three-game set against K-State in Manhattan, Kansas.
The back-to-back losses have the Red Raiders on their first losing streak of the season since opening weekend.
“(The Wildcats) earned the right to win those games. Offensively, they came and swung the bats really well in games two and three,” head coach Tim Tadlock said on the losses. “We knew going up there, you know, they had three quality arms on the weekend, and it's going to be tough and they came out on the right side of it”.
Tech’s weekend rotation will be shaken up for this home stand. Lately, sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell, redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde, and sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery have been the weekend starters in that order.
But in this series, however, sophomore RHP Micah Dallas will start game one, with Monteverde and Birdsell pitching games two and three respectively.
This will be Dallas’ first start since early March when he tossed 6.0 innings on one-run baseball in a home game against Gonzaga.
Since then, he has worked out of the bullpen quite effectively, even managing a three-inning save at one point in a game against Oklahoma State.
“The whole year as far as Micah (Dallas) is concerned, has thrown the ball fine, (and he) aspires to be, you know, a starter,” Tadlock said on Thursday. “He's a guy that can fill that role for us. Obviously you'd like the ability to have both, you'd like to have him in the bullpen any day of the week. But as it sits right now this weekend, he’s to pitch on Friday”.
The Red Raiders are currently 20-6 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12. TCU, on the other hand, is 21-7 overall and 6-0 in conference play.
The whole series will be streamed on ESPN+.
