The No. 3 Red Raiders will take on No. 2 Duke at 8:39 p.m. on Friday in Tech’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019, up against the Atlantic Coast Conference’s highest scoring team as the Blue Devils are averaging 80.3 points per game, according to Duke Athletics.
The contest will take place inside the Chase Center, home of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California, and is being televised by CBS and tips off at 8:30 p.m.
Last June, Duke’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced the 2021-22 season would be his last, ending his 42-year tenure at Duke as the winningest coach in Division 1 men’s college basketball history, according to Duke Athletics.
Since winning the program’s first title in 1991, Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils have won five titles, the most in the NCAA in that span, according to Duke Athletics.
In just his first season as a Division 1 head coach, Tech’s Mark Adams has a chance to eliminate Duke and end Krzyzewski’s coaching career with a Sweet 16 loss.
The Red Raiders ended the season ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after ending the season 27-9, while the Blue Devils finished this season 30-6 and were ranked No. 9. When the NCAA selection committee announced the NCAA Tournament’s West Region teams, Tech received a No. 3 seed and Duke received a No. 2 seed.
Tech started this year’s March Madness run with a 97-62 victory over Montana State, the most points scored by the Red Raiders in an NCAA Tournament game in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech faced off against Notre Dame in the Round of 32 two days prior on Sunday, defeating the Irish 59-53 despite entering the game 2-5 when scoring less than 60 points.
The Red Raiders’ starting five scored 51 of 59 points on Sunday, just their third appearance as a starting unit after being debuted in Tech’s Big 12 Championship loss.
Senior forward Kevin Obanor led Tech with 15 points and 15 rebounds in the win over Notre, recording the 34th double-double of his career, his fourth as a Red Raider and his fifth in five career NCAA Tournament games.
The last player to have a double-double in their first five career NCAA Tournament games was Louisiana State University’s Shaquille O’Neal from 1990-92.
While Obanor leads Tech in rebounding with an average of 5.4 per game, Tech’s super-senior forward Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring with an average of 13.9 points per game. Williams surpassed his average with 14 points against Notre Dame.
The same player leads Duke in scoring and rebounding, as the ACC Freshman of the Year in 6-foot-10 forward Paolo Banchero, averaging 17 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, according to Duke Athletics.
A finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award and member of the All-ACC First Team, Banchero has 11 double-doubles this season with all but one resulting in a Duke victory.
Banchero is averaging 18 points per game in this year’s NCAA Tournament while shooting 53.6 percent from the field, according to Duke Athletics.
The Blue Devils are the ACC’s highest scoring team (80.3 points per game) and leads the conference in assists with 610, averaging 16.9 per game according to the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Duke is 9-4 when Banchero scores 20 or more points this season, but 14-0 when any other player does.
Two players have started all 36 games alongside Banchero in junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. and sophomore center Mark Williams.
Moore is an ACC All-Defensive Team member and averages 13.5 points per game, the second most on the Blue Devils behind Banchero.
Duke’s 204 blocks this season lead the ACC, and Williams has contributed over half of them with 104. In addition to averaging a conference-high 2.9 per blocks game, Williams led the ACC by shooting 72.7 percent from the field in ACC play, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Duke is shooting 48.8 percent from the field this season for the ACC’s second-highest rate, but their opponents are shooting conference-low 41.4 percent from the field. The Blue Devils are 1-3 when they shoot worse than their opponent, and 29-3 when they shoot better, according to Duke Athletics.
Whether it be Tech or Duke, the winner will advance to the Elite Eight and stay in San Francisco until at least Sunday. While the Blue Devils hope to end Krzyzewski’s career with another deep March Madness run, the Red Raiders are aiming to end his career on Thursday with a loss.
