No. 8 Texas Tech baseball defeated Stephen F. Austin University by a score of 4-3 April 13, improving Tech’s overall record to 23-7. They will look to complete the midweek-series sweep at 1 p.m. April 14.
The game was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., but inclement weather caused a 40 minute delay, postponing the game until 7:10 p.m.
Freshman Brendan Girton started on the mound for the Red Raiders in their first midweek game in over a month and the first start of his young collegiate career.
In the top of the first, Girton forced two ground outs to retire the side scoreless, despite failing to record his first strikeout. Tech’s offense started the bottom of the inning by loading the bases, but three straight fly-outs brought in only one runner before ending the first inning.
Girton forced three more ground outs in the top of the second for a 1-2-3 inning, and two walks would lead to two runners in scoring position for Tech's offense.
SFA’s starting pitcher Joseph Sgambelluri would strike out Tech’s junior catcher Braxton Fulford in the next at bat to end the inning though, leaving both runners on base.
The third inning started with Girton giving up his first hit of the day, but is able to retire the side with runners on first and third.
Tech’s freshman Jace Jung was walked to begin the bottom of the third, followed by stealing second base, and advanced to third base on a ground out by redshirt freshman infielder Cal Conley. However, Jung’s attempt to steal home would end the inning.
Girton got his first strikeout of the game after walking the first batter of the fourth inning, and followed with two straight force outs to retire the side. Tech’s offense would get two runners on with one out in the bottom of the fourth, but junior right fielder Murrell would hit into a double play to close the fourth.
Freshman Josh Sanders relieved Girton in the fifth inning, ending Girton’s day with a final stat line consisting of one strikeout, one hit allowed and two walks in 67 pitches.
After the game, Girton spoke on his ability to force ground outs all game while only throwing two strikeouts.
“It’s kind of how it played out today,” Girton said. “I just knew if I threw strikes the win was at my advantage today, and I knew if I throw strikes my defense is going to make plays and they're going to get runs on the board.”
Sanders forced two fly outs to begin the top of the fifth, but would walk his next batter in only five pitches. Fulford made sure to close out the side however, catching SFA’s Crawford attempting to steal second base.
Fulford then started the bottom of the fifth by getting to first after being hit by a pitch and then being picked off on first base. Jung took his place on first with a walk but would get caught attempting to reach third and Stilwell ended the fifth inning with a foul out fly ball to first base.
Sanders gave up his first hit in the top of the sixth, but followed with a strikeout and forced a fly out that right fielder Murrell turned into a double play with a throw to first that beat a returning runner.
Tech’s offense failed to get a hit in the bottom of the sixth, maintaining the game’s defensive theme entering the seventh inning.
Freshman pitcher Chase Hampton relieved Sanders in the top of the seventh and completed a 1-2-3 inning in only ten pitches, including a three inning strikeout against his first batter.
Sgambelluri day came to a close in the seventh inning as well when he was relieved by sophomore utility man and pitcher Cull Mangus. Sgambelluri’s final stat line consisted of four strikeouts, seven walks, three hits, and one run.
Tech was able to increase their lead against Mangus, as Fulford and Murrell were both hit by pitches and an RBI single by Jung scored Murrell and an RBI double by Stilwell scored Fulford. The scoring would stop there though, with the Tech leading by a score of 3-0 entering the eighth.
Hampton kept SFA scoreless yet again in the top of the eight, notching his second strike out and forcing two ground outs.
Despite junior outfielder Cody Masters beginning the bottom of the eight with his first hit of the year that was not worth more than one base, the Red Raiders were kept scoreless in the inning by SFA’s Caple, who relieved Mangus after his sole inning.
Freshman pitcher Andrew Devine relieved Hampton in the ninth inning, starting by forcing a ground out and a fly out but then loaded the bases after two walks and a HBP.
With the bases loaded, Tech’s head coach Tim Tadlock decided to pull Devine and place freshman Derek Bridges on the mound with the leading runner at bat and two outs.
Bridges didn't fare well in the high pressure situation, as SFA’s Clemens hit a line drive single down the left field foul line, scoring all three runners on base to tie the game.
With a runner on first and two outs in what was suddenly a tie game, Tadlock pulled Bridges for sophomore Chase Webster.
After the game, Tadlock spoke on the mental aspect of his bullpen’s struggles.
“The mental game is a really interesting side of all sports,” Tadlock said. “It’s really easy for your mind to go to the end and go, ‘Im about to make a save, I'm about to win the game’ and next thing you know there's a couple guys on base, and you're trying to make a pitch and trying to get back in the moment and it's a little harder.”
“The biggest thing is to understand that it’s human nature, it's very easy to do,” Tadlock said. “But the best find a way to get back into that moment and execute pitches. It’s definitely a good lesson.”
Webster forced a fly out to end the inning, giving Tech an opportunity to win the game if they could score just one run in the bottom of the ninth with the top of their lineup up.
Murrell began by striking out looking, but Fulford followed with a double to left field. SFA decided to intentionally walk Jung with a runner on base, and then advanced both runners with a wild pitch. With runners in both scoring positions, SFA intentionally walked Stillwell to face Conley.
Cal Conley came up to the plate with the bases loaded and an opportunity to win the game, and he did exactly that with an RBI single to left field that scored Fulford from third, and ending the game with a final score of 4-3 in Tech’s favor.
Conley spoke on his approach entering his walk-off at bat.
“I had a conversation with (assistant coach) Gardner right before that at bat and he told me to look for off speed,” Conley said. “He left an off speed pitch up, and I was just trying to put the ball in play and luckily found a hole.”
Tadlock also spoke about Conley’s walk off at bat postgame.
“It was an interesting at bat, Cal went to the plate and obviously they walked Stilwell and Cal didn't even look over,” Tadlock said. “He shortened everything up and put a ball in play.”
After improving their record to 23-7 with the win over SFA in the midweek series opener, Tech will look to complete the series sweep at 1 p.m. April 14, in a contest that will be televised on ESPN+ as well as radio broadcasted on Texas Tech Sports Network.
