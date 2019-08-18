The Texas Tech basketball team came up short, 76-73, to Mega Bemax in the Red Raiders’ final game of their foreign tour on Sunday in the Bahamas.
Freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Red Raider offensively as he scored a team-leading 20 points against the professional team, according to the FIBA box score. Along with his points, Shannon led the team with three assists while also recording three steals and two rebounds.
Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards also had a dominant game, scoring 16 points, making him one of two Red Raiders to put up double-digit scoring numbers, according to the box score. Edwards also led the guards with six rebounds while recording two steals.
Another standout player for the Red Raiders was Holyfield. The senior transfer from Stephen F. Austin put up eight points and two assists on the offensive end, according to the box score. Holyfield also led both teams with 11 rebounds, eight defensive, and four steals.
Although the Red Raiders did not see the result they wanted, they limited the turnovers after struggling to control the ball in the first game of their foreign tour, according to the box score. Tech only turned the ball over 12 times while forcing 17, resulting in 24 points.
Despite the loss, Tech only suffered a three-point loss to the professional team without several predicted starters earning minutes, according to the box score. Last season’s sharpshooter sophomore Davide Moretti did not play, and freshmen Jahmi’us Ramsey and Chris Clarke did not touch the court in the final game of the Red Raiders’ foreign tour.
The Red Raiders will not play until Nov. 5 as they take on Eastern Illinois to open Tech’s regular season. The time of the game has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.