The Texas Tech volleyball team finished its play at the NU Under Armour Tournament with an 0-3 record after dropping their final game in Evanston, Illinois against Austin Peay on Saturday.
The Governors got up to a quick 2-0 lead after winning the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-16. Tech then won the third set 25-22, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Governors took the fourth set 25-22, ending the game and Tech’s tournament.
The Red Raiders started their season 3-0, winning all three games at the Sports Imports Classic. After dropping all three games at the NU Under Armour Tournament, Tech posts .500 win percentage on the year at 3-3.
Freshman twins Lauren and Lindsey Dodson were both on the court at the same time in Saturday’s game for the first time this year. Lauren Dodson recorded her first kill and racked up serving aces for the Red Raiders in her time on the floor.
Tech will resume play in Dekalb, Illinois at 11:00 a.m. on Monday against Northern Illinois.
