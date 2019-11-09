The Texas Tech volleyball team lost 3-0 to No. 3 Baylor on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech and Baylor battled with each other in the first set, with Baylor eventually winning 25-18. Senior outside hitter Emily Hill led the team with four digs in the first set while sophomore setter Alex Kirby led with seven assists. Freshman outside hitter/right-side hitter Caitlin Dugan led the team with four kills.
Baylor recorded the first point in the second set and took an early 4-0 lead. The Red Raiders got on the board and battled back to have a close-set with the Bears, however, Tech lost the second set 25-20.
Hill recorded four more digs in the second set while Dugan earned three more attack attempts after having seven in the first set. Dugan had eight kills through two sets.
After Baylor earned the first point, Tech bounced back quickly with a point to tie the match. The third set continued to be a back-and-forth battle with Tech getting the lead two times. Baylor recorded a larger lead toward the end of the set and eventually won the set 25-21.
Hill recorded the most kills in the game with 11 and also recorded 11 digs. As a team, the Red Raiders had 31 kills and 25 assists. Kirby had the most assists with 21 and Hill also gave the team 11 points. Hill now has 25 games in which she has secured double-digits in kills, according to Tech Athletics.
“She had a nice match and was our consistent offensive player and that’s what we are looking for -- her to score some points,” Tech head coach Tony Graystone said about Hill. “As (the game) got along, she got better and better.
The team will have a match at 7 p.m. on Nov.13 against Oklahoma in Norman.
