The Texas Tech men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to Illinois during the second day of the ITA Kick-Off tournament.
Starting with doubles play, sophomore Valiev and Francisco Vittar were the first Red Raiders to fall to Illinois, 6-2. Soon after, seniors Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn had the same fate as their teammates which gave Illinois the first point of the match. Tech trailed 1-0 going into the singles portion of the match.
In singles play, Thomson and junior Ilgiz Valiev were the first Red Raiders to win the first sets while Wynn, sophomore Reed Collier and Vittar all lost their first set.
Collier was down 6-4 in his first set and fell to Illinois in the second set 0-6 to give the Chiefs their second point of the match. Thomson put the Red Raiders on the board with a 6-3 victory in the second set and lowered Illinois lead, but Tech continued to trail 2-1 with four Red Raiders left on the court.
Wynn and Vittar were the next to fall to Illinois, 7-5 and 6-3, in their second sets to make the score 4-1.
With four points for Illinois they defeated the Red Raiders for their second consecutive loss this season.
Tech will continue its season on Feb. 2 in Dallas at noon against Texas A&M University.
