The first pitch of No. 16 Texas Tech softball’s season will be on Feb. 7 in New Orleans for the Big Easy Classic. The team will attend five other tournaments before conference play.
Tech received three preseason rankings for the first time in program history, according to Tech Athletics. Redshirt senior Karli Hamilton was announced to the All-American Third Team while finishing the regular season second in the league with a .427 batting average. A bulk of the team has returned to battle in 2020.
The Red Raiders are set for a doubleheader Friday in New Orleans against Houston Baptist and Jackson State. Saturday consists of another doubleheader with Central Arkansas and Louisiana Tech. The opening weekend will come to an end against Montana.
Clearwater, Florida is the setting for the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational on Feb. 13-16. In Tech’s first contest against No. 19 South Carolina, the team will face power hitter Jana Johns. Johns is an infielder for Carolina and has received All-SEC Second Team, according to South Carolina Athletics. She started in 57 games in 2019 with a .348 batting average. Johns tied for the program’s best 26 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.
On Feb. 14, the Red Raiders will compete against James Madison University. Seniors Odicci Alexander and Kate Gordon, according to JMU athletics, were announced as Top 50 softball prospects for Player of the Year. Alexander is a returning pitcher with 178 strikeouts through 152 innings. Outfielder Gordon had a career-high of 81 hits and 23 home runs, ending the 2019 season with a .420 batting average.
Tech will start a two-game slate against No. 15 Georgia at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15 and South Florida at 4:30 p.m.
To close the invitational on Feb. 16, the Red Raiders will battle No. 2 Washington who went 52-9 in 2019, according to the NCAA. Redshirt senior Morganne Flores returns after 23 home runs last season. She became the first Husky to have two home runs in multiple postseason games. Gabbie Plain, a junior right-hand pitcher, returns to the mound following a 1.24 ERA and going 24-2.
Before heading into more tournaments, the team will return for a home opener at Rocky Johnson Field. Kent State comes to Lubbock to play at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The Red Raiders will head out of West Texas and into Houston for the 2020 Houston Challenge. Tech is set to play Princeton and Syracuse on Feb. 21. Louisiana Tech and the Red Raiders will face off again after competing in the Big Easy Classic on Feb. 22.
The University of Houston will conclude the doubleheader. The Cougars had back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances and head coach Kristin Vesely is entering her fourth year, according to Houston Athletics. Senior outfielder Lindsey Stewart batted a .313 average in 2019. Senior infielder Arielle James batted .380 and earned First-Team All-Conference. This duo is set to lead the offense.
After a pair of two doubles, Tech is set to play Syracuse on Feb. 23 one last time in the regular season to end the 2020 Houston Challenge.
Five teams travel to Fullerton, California on Feb. 27-29 for the Judi Garman Classic. The Red Raiders face No. 11 LSU to start its run in the Classic. Louisiana’s senior Outfielder Aliyah Andrews received an All-SEC selection and Player of The Year Top 50 watch list, according to LSU Athletics. Andrews led the team with 61 runs and broke the program’s single-season stolen base record with 47.
The Tigers welcomed back junior pitcher/utility Shelby Sunseri who racked up 54 hits and 17 home runs last season, according to LSU Athletics. She assembled five shutouts and five saves as a pitcher while leading the team with 86 strikeouts. Sunseri has been recognized as the All-SEC team ahead of the 2020 season.
Cal-State Fullerton will play Tech after a 38-18 overall season. The Titans journey ended at the UCLA Regional with losses to Missouri and Webster State, according to Cal-State Fullerton Athletics.
The Red Raiders’ third game is against the University of Utah. The 2019 team contributed to building a better campaign each year with winning its six-straight West Coast Conference Championship, according to BYU Athletics. Twelve players part of the 11th-straight conference title and 15 consecutive appearances in the NCAA regionals returns for the season.
Michigan’s preseason ranking comes in at No. 18, according to the NCAA. Michigan’s team went 45-13 and now has two Player of the Year prospects, according to Michigan Athletics. Junior left-handed pitcher Meghan Beaubien was a top 10 finalist for the award in 2018 as well. The pitcher is 63-12 in two collegiate seasons with a 1.52 ERA and 495 strikeouts.
Sophomore outfielder Lexie Blair joins the prospect list following a well-awarded freshman year. Blair received All-Big Ten first-team unanimously and top-10 finalist for NFCAs Freshman of the Year, according to Michigan Athletics. She had 26 multi-hit and 10 multi-RBI games. The outfielder started in all 58 games and led the teams batting average with a .407. Blair had 48 hits, 42 runs scored and 11 steals.
The Judi Garman Classic will conclude the Red Raiders’ journey with a game against Grand Canyon University. The coach’s poll for the Western Athletic Conference has GCU finishing second in the conference, according to Grand Canyon Athletics.
Lubbock’s Rocky Johnson Field will host the Jeannine Mchaney Memorial Classic on March 6-8. The Red Raiders will open and close the classic against Delaware State on March 6 and March 8.
Friday night is a match against Fairleigh Dickinson who went 14-35 last season, according to Knights Athletics. Tech will play the Knights again Saturday night on March 7.
Marsit College went 35-22 last season and is set to play Tech at 4 p.m. on Mar. 7, according to Marist Athletics.
The Red Raiders will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii on March 11-14 before commencing conference play. The University of Hawaii completed last season with a 33-16 record, according to Hawaii Athletics. The team was voted to finish third in the Big West.
Minnesota is ranked No. 7, according to the NCAA preseason rankings, and is set to play Tech on March 12 and 14. Senior Makenna Partain was announced All-Big Ten First Team in back-to-back years and set the single-season record of 66 runs scored, according to Minnesota Athletics.
The Classic will continue with back-to-back games against Drexel following a 32-27-1 record, according to Drexel Athletics. Tech and Minnesota will close the Hawaii trip.
The Red Raiders will begin conference play on March 20 at 6 p.m. at Rocky Johnson Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.