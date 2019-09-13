The Texas Tech softball team started its fall slate with two wins against McLennan Community College on Friday at Rocky Johnson Field.
In the first game, both teams were scoreless after the first inning, but the Red Raiders were able to gain an early 2-0 lead in the second inning.
In the third inning, the Highlanders were unable to score, but junior outfielder Heaven Burton and junior infielder Ogla Zamarripa were able to each score a run to grow Tech's lead 4-0 at the end of the third inning.
After keeping McLennan scoreless through four innings, sophomore outfielder Peyton Blythe was sent home off of a base hit from Burton. Senior outfielder Karli Hamilton also scored a run in the fourth inning to grow the Red Raiders' lead 7-0 going to the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, freshman outfielder Payton Jackson recorded her first base hit of the game and later scored along with another Red Raider. Tech led 9-0 going into the final inning of the first game.
Adding to Tech's lead, the Red Raiders scored a final run to end the game 10-0 and shut out the Highlanders for the first game of the doubleheader.
At the start of the second game, senior pitcher Missy Zoch gave up two Highlander hits but escaped the inning without giving up a run. In the bottom of the first inning, Tech loaded the bases with only one out. The Red Raiders recorded another base hit to give send a runner home for an early 1-0 lead.
Neither team scored in the second or third inning, but in the fourth, a Red Raider made their way to home plate to grow Tech's lead 2-0.
In the fifth inning, Tech caught three fly balls to end the top of the inning. The Red Raiders matched their defense as they scored seven runs in the bottom of the inning to lead the Highlanders 9-0.
Sophomore infielder Zoe Jones recorded a base hit which allowed her teammate to score a run in the sixth inning to grow Tech's lead 10-0. Following the run, Jackson earned a single to load the bases. With a Red Raider double, three Red Raiders were able to get to home plate to make the score 13-0. The Red Raiders added two more runs in the sixth inning to secure Tech's win, 15-0, in the second game of the doubleheader.
The Red Raiders will play their next game against Odessa College at home at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
