The newly ranked No. 5 Red Raiders will be in Amarillo on Tuesday, April 19, to face the Oklahoma Sooners. The midweek game will count as a non-conference contest, meaning that the matchup will not affect either team’s conference record.
The Red Raiders are heading into the matchup having won five of their last six contests, including two wins each against Big 12 opponents TCU and West Virginia.
Tech has kept up its winning ways in the face of a plethora of injuries in the month of April.
Recently, both junior outfielder Dylan Neuse and sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell were both ruled out for the season with a back and rotator cuff injury respectively.
Neuse had been an everyday starter for the Red Raiders starting at centerfield and Birdsell had been in the team’s weekend rotation for most of the year.
Sophomore outfielder Dru Baker also missed some time in April due to injury, but has since returned.
Baker is tied with freshman second baseman Jace Jung for the team lead in batting average with .393 percent, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung, who has been batting in the three-hole, has consistently been the Red Raiders’ best bat throughout the season. Along with his high batting average, he has also smacked 15 homers and driven in 48 RBI’s this season, both of which are team highs.
On the defensive side of the ball, with Birdsell out, all eyes will turn to redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde.
Monteverde has been Tech’s most consistent arm thus far, owning a 6-1 record and 2.24 ERA in nine starts. He is the only pitcher on the roster who has started a game in every single one of the team’s weekend series’.
But against Oklahoma, freshman RHP Brendan Girton will be on the mound for the Red Raiders, who is 1-0 on the season, according to Tech Athletics, with a 4.20 ERA.
The first-year Red Raider is still relatively new to the mound, but made the most of his debut start last week against SFA, tossing 4.0 shutout innings.
Tuesday’s game will be available on ESPNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.