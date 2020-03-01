The No. 18 Texas Tech men’s tennis team shut out the University of Texas at San Antonio 4-0. This is the Red Raiders' second victory of the day.
Freshman Reed Collier and senior Parker Wynn were the first pair of Red Raiders to defeat the Roadrunners in a 6-1 victory. Senior Bjorn Thomson and Ilgiz Valiev were leading 3-2 and continued to beat the Roadrunners in a final 5-2 victory. This gave Tech the first point of the match an early one-point lead going into the singles matches.
Every single Red Raider had a leading score against UTSA during the first set of the singles matches.
Sophomore Franco Ribero started his first set up 2-1 and freshman Connor Johnson was up 4-1 while junior Ilgiz Valiev was up 3-1.
Both Wynn and Collier were also up 3-2.
With the upper hand, Johnson was the first Red Raider to win his first set with a final 6-3 score.
Wynn was the next to finish the first set with another 6-3 Tech victory.
After that, Collier and Valiev both defeated their Roadrunner opponent during the first set with a final 6-4 victory.
Arevalo was in the same situation as Ribero and was tied 6-6. Arevalo came back and finished the first set with a 7 (10)- 6 (8) victory.
During the second set, Collier was up 4-1 along with Wynn and Valiev who both were leading 3-0 and 4-0.
Valiev was the first Red Raider to win his second set by shutting out his opponent 6-0. This gave Tech the second point of the match. Not long after, Johnson also swept his competitor in two sets with a 6-4 victory in his final set. This gave Tech a three-point lead against the Roadrunners, 3-0.
Collier was the last Red Raider to win in two sets with a final 6-3 victory. This gave the Red Raiders the final match point to shut out UTSA 4-0.
All the other matches were left unfinished.
Tech continues their time at home at 5 p.m. on Friday against the University of Central Florida. This will be the last home match before continuing conference play.
