Texas Tech’s softball team put up three runs in the first inning on their way to a 12-0 win over Midland college Thursday night.
Tech scored two more runs in the second inning off of a double from sophomore Zoe Jones to grow Tech's the lead 5-0.
The pitching was strong for the Red Raiders as senior Missy Zoch, sophomore Morgan Hornback, and freshman Kamryn Caldwell combined for a shut-out and allowed just two hits.
After a quick three-up, three-down third inning from Midland College, Tech added on to its lead. A solo home run from sophomore Peyton Blythe gave Tech a 6-0 lead to start the third inning. Sophomore Miranda Padilla added two more runs to the scoreboard with a home run over the right-center field wall.
A single from sophomore Yvonne Whaley drove in the ninth run for the Red Raiders in the bottom of the fifth inning.
As well as helping pitch a shutout, Hornback sent a ball over the center-field wall to give Tech a 10-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning in the batter's box as well.
A sacrifice fly from freshman Amanda Desario and an RBI double from Jones in the seventh inning rounded out the scoring for the game, 12-0.
Tech finished with 12 runs on 14 hits and recorded three errors on the defensive side. With the win, Tech improved to 7-0 in fall play.
The Red Raiders will continue its fall slate on Wednesday to Friday for the annual Red and Black series played at Rocky Johnson Field. The series will close out fall play for the Red Raiders.
