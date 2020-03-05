The Texas Tech men’s tennis team is set to face the University of Central Florida in the second to last home match of the season on Friday at 5 p.m. before heading back into conference play.
The men’s tennis team recently had three players ranked in singles action and one doubles team ranked. Senior Parker Wynn moved up five spots to the 48th ranked singles player while junior Ilgiz Valiev was ranked 87th and freshman Reed Collier was the 116th player, according to ITA Rankings. Senior Bjorn Thomson and Wynn were also ranked 64th in doubles action.
The Red Raiders face the Knights with an overall 12-4 record and have a perfect 6-0 record while at the McLeod Tennis Center.
Since facing No. 27 Middle Tennessee, Tech is on a six-game winning streak and in those six has only allowed their opponent at most one point per match, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders have shut out five of their opponents since the beginning of the spring season.
Tech first played Central Florida in 2004 and won with a 5-2 victory, according to Tech Athletics. In 2017, Tech came up short and lost 4-3 but redeemed themselves last year by defeating the Knights 4-2. The Red Raiders have scored a total of 12 points and average four points per match.
Central Florida heads to Lubbock with a 6-3 overall record this season and is 2-3 while on the road, according to Central Florida Athletics. The Knights have a four-game winning streak and have defeated one ranked opponent, (4-3) No. 24 San Diego this season. No. 1 Florida, No. 10 UCLA and No. 7 Wake Forest have all defeated Central Florida with three ranked losses for the Knights so far this season.
Central Florida recently dropped in rankings with a previous 24th spot and now ranked as the 33rd best team in the nation, according to ITA Rankings.
Earlier in the season, the Red Raiders lost to the University of Illinois 4-1 during the ITA Kick-Off Weekend Tournament, according to Tech Athletics. Meanwhile, Central Florida defeated Illinois while in their territory 4-3, according to Central Florida Athletics.
