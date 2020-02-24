The No. 22 Texas Tech men's basketball team will take on Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma City at the Chesapeake Energy Arena for the second matchup between the teams.
The Sooners are coming into this game on a three-game losing streak with losses to No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Baylor and Oklahoma State. Oklahoma lost all three games by double-digits points.
Oklahoma is currently second to last in Big 12 in defense, giving up around 68 points per game, according to Big12sports.com. They are second, however, in defensive rebounds per game, averaging 28.2 per game. The Sooners are ninth in the Big 12 in assists and steals.
The Red Raiders, however, have the fourth-best defense in the Big 12 holding teams to about 63 points per game, according to Big12sports.com. Tech is ranked second in the Big 12 in points per game, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, turnover margin and steals per game. Tech also leads the conference in assists per game and three-point percentage.
In the last matchup between the two teams, Tech won 69-61 in the United Supermarkets Arena. Senior forward TJ Holyfield and sophomore guard Kyler Edwards led the team in scoring, combing for 38 points, 5-6 from behind the arc and 15-22 from the field.
The Red Raiders finished the game shooting 52 percent from the field and 56 percent from the three-point line. The Sooners finished shooting 45 percent from the field, 25 percent from behind the arc and only attempted six free throws all game.
Oklahoma’s Brady Manek and Austin Reaves combined for 35 points and made four of the teams six three-pointers. Their leading scorer senior forward Kristian Doolittle was held to just eight points but pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Doolittle is averaging 15.4 points per game, which is fifth in the Big 12.
Manek and Reaves are in the top-12 of Big 12 scorers with Manek averaging 14.9 points per game while Reaves is averaging 14 points per game.
Tech’s freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey is ranked second in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. Ramsey was awarded Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the third time on Monday after averaging 21 points and 5.5 assists over the last two games. Ramsey is also Tech’s leader in steals per game, averaging 1.5, which ranks 11th in the Big 12.
Senior guard Chris Clarke is still atop the Big 12 in assists per game ranking second with five assists per game.
Tech’s second leading scorer, junior guard Davide Moretti, is averaging 13.2 points a game, which ranks 12th in the conference, according to Big 12 stats. Edwards is third on the team averaging 12.4 points per game, ranking 16 in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders are on a four-game win streak over the Sooners but still trail 37-26 overall in the series.
Freshman guard Kevin McCullar, who has started the last two games, had a career-high seven rebounds against the Sooners, before grabbing 11 boards against Iowa State on Saturday.
With Texas, No. 2 Baylor and No. 1 Kansas left on Tech’s schedule, the Red Raiders will look to capitalize on a vulnerable Oklahoma team before running into the top two teams in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.