On Saturday, the Texas Tech football team will look to notch their second conference win in a row against No. 24 Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The game, which will take place on Halloween night at 7 p.m., will be the first night game on Halloween the Red Raiders have played in the Big 12 era, according to Tech Athletics.
Oklahoma:
The Sooners started conference play a bit shaky with a pair of losses to No. 16 Kansas State and No. 23 Iowa State. Even though both games were decided within one possession, the gravity of the losses against Oklahoma were resounding to the rest of the league.
The Sooners’ history of excellence in Big 12 play has left them regarded as the favorites almost every season. Prior to the 2020 football season, Oklahoma sat atop the Big 12 Preseason media poll with 80 first place votes. The next-highest team in the poll only received six total first place votes.
Over the last five seasons, the Sooners have won each Big 12 Championship dating back to 2015, according to Big 12 sports.
Now, Oklahoma is regaining traction after a tough start and has won back-to-back games against Texas and TCU.
The Sooners are a well-rounded team with a series of weapons. Leading the offense under center resides the Big 12 leader in pass efficiency, freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, according to Big 12 sports. Rattler also has the second-most yards of total offense in the conference, trailing only Texas’ Sam Ehlinger due to rushes, but Rattler leads the league in total passing yards.
Out of the backfield, Oklahoma’s T.J. Pledger ranks fifth in the conference in rushing, tallying 341 rushing yards and three touchdowns through his first five games, according to Big 12 sports.
From the wideout position, Rattler’s go-to receiver through the season is Marvin Mims, who has the fifth-most receiving yards per game, and also the sixth most touchdowns with six through the first five games of the season.
Offensively, Oklahoma has the second-leading scoring offense in the league to go along with the No. 1 pass offense, pass efficiency and total offense, according to Big 12 Sports. They like to get the job done through the air, as their rushing attack ranks about middle of the league.
On the defensive side, the athletic, long-armed unit up front for Sooner head coach Lincoln Riley has been unleashing on opposing run offenses all season long. They allow the fewest rushing yardage of any school in the conference, including the No. 1-ranked defense in the nation, West Virginia.
The combination of offense and defense has led the Sooners to be ranked No. 24 by the Associated Press. A ranking that, prior to this year, they had not dropped out of since 2014.
Texas Tech:
The Red Raiders found a surge of energy against West Virginia with newfound starting quarterback, junior, Henry Colombi.
Colombi compiled an efficient, 169-yard passing game (22-28), while being the Red Raiders’ third-leading rusher with 11 carries for 40 yards, according to ESPN.
Behind Colombi, Tech’s offense put up 34 points against the top-ranked defense in the nation.
During the game, sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson had eight carries for 68 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown carry. The bulk of the carries, however, went to freshman Tahj Brooks, who became the Red Raiders’ workhorse after Thompson and sophomore Xavier White were injured during the game.
In a news conference earlier in the week, Tech head football coach Matt Wells said both running backs who went down were more hurt than injured, and that they could both potentially be active for the game against Oklahoma.
Injuries and inactive players have riddled the Red Raiders early on. Senior receiver T.J. Vasher sat out against West Virginia (listed as inactive, not injured), senior Seth Collins is out for the year with a fractured shoulder, junior KeSean Carter has not played the last two games for Tech with injury, junior receiver Dalton Rigdon and senior McLane Mannix have also been sidelined of late.
Without three of its top four receivers, Tech still found a way to power past West Virginia.
Against the Mountaineers, Tech had a balanced run and pass game while also making the most of third down and even fourth down opportunities. Through 29 minutes of possession, Tech completed 50 percent of its third down conversions (8/16), according to ESPN, and 66 percent of its fourth down chances (2/3).
The offense simply was more fluid, and another dimension was added with Colombi’s running ability.
“Henry [Colombi] gave us an added dimension … He made some positive plays running the football,” Wells said.
Inside the Texas Tech, Oklahoma Series:
Looking to break an eight-game losing skid against the Sooners, Tech will line up against their neighboring state rivals in Oklahoma for the 28th time on Saturday, according to Tech Athletics. The all-time record between the two is in favor of the Sooners, as they have won 21 matches to Tech’s six.
The last time Tech defeated Oklahoma at home was over one decade ago in 2009. At the time, Tech quarterback Taylor Potts through for 388 yards and two touchdowns, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders defeated Oklahoma 41-13 at the time.
Last season, Oklahoma defeated Tech 55-16 at OU Memorial Stadium behind 644 total yards of offense to Tech’s 314, according to Tech Athletics. At the time, the Red Raiders were led by quarterback Jett Duffey, who threw for 120 yards (11/20), and Thompson, who rushed 13 times for 96 yards.
However, the matchup goes further than just on-the-field battles. Oklahoma’s inside receivers and tight ends coach goes by the name of Luke Wells, brother of Tech head coach Matt Wells. The two will face off on Saturday.
Also, Oklahoma’s current head coach, Riley, graduated from Tech in 2006, according to Tech Athletics, and was even a member of Tech’s coaching staff after he graduated.
Game Day Notes:
The matchup between the Red Raiders and Oklahoma will be nationally televised on Fox. The game can also be streamed on mobile devices using the Fox Sports app.
The Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game through numerous affiliates. Lubbock’s sports station, Double T 97.3 will also be on the call.
