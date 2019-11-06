The Texas Tech volleyball team is set to play Kansas at 6:30 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas on Wednesday. The game against the Jayhawks will be the Red Raiders’ first game to be televised on Big 12 Now as fans can also watch the game on ESPN+.
The last time the two teams faced, the Red Raiders defeated the Jayhawks in the fifth set, 3-2, according to Tech Athletics. The win occurred on Oct. 16 and since then, the Red Raiders have not recorded another win, losing three consecutive games.
Against the Jayhawks, the Red Raiders found more success in their hitting, posting a .218 hitting percentage compared to Kansas’ .160 hitting percentage, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders also led in several other categories including points (86), kills (62), aces (nine), blocks (15), assists (60) and digs (62).
Individually, freshman Caitlin Dugan and senior Emily Hill led the game with 16 kills each, followed by sophomore Brooke Kanas with 13 kills, according to The Athletics. Hill and sophomore Katy Northcut led the team with three aces each, while sophomore Alex Kirby led the passing game with 53 assists. Defensively, sophomore Karrington Jones led the team with 10 blocks and junior Emerson Solano led with 22 digs.
Against teams in the Big 12, Tech is fifth in the standings with a 4-5 record, while Kansas is seventh with a 2-7 record, according to the Big 12.
In kills, the Red Raiders are ranked third in the conference as a team with 1,433 total kills, according to the Big 12. They are also ranked third in the Big 12 with 1,812 points this season while the Red Raiders are tied for fourth with 1,586 digs this season.
The Jayhawks sit at the bottom half of the conference in several statistics, ranking sixth in kills, seventh in digs and sixth in points this season, according to the Big 12.
With seven games left in the regular season, Hill leads the Big 12 Conference with 387 kills this season while ranking second in the conference with 4.40 kills per set, according to the Big 12. Hill’s kill total also ranks her 18th in the nation for the category.
Defensively, Solano ranks third in the conference with 4.05 digs per set, ranking third in total digs as well with 348 this season, according to the Big 12. Freshman Cadi Boyer ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 1.13 blocks per set. In total blocks, Jones leads the conference with 16 blocks.
For Kansas, Allie Nelson sits at fifth in the Big 12 with 3.76 digs per set, recording 256 digs in 34 sets this season, according to the Big 12. Rachel Langs rank fourth in the conference with 1.15 blocks per set and Sara Nielsen is fifth in the Big 12 with 0.28 service aces per set.
Following Tech and Kansas’ second matchup this season, the Red Raiders will head back to Lubbock to take on Baylor at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.