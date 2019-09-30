The Texas Tech football team is set to play its second conference game of the season, playing No. 21 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys will be the Red Raiders’ first Big 12 opponent to play in Lubbock this season.
Heading into the game, the Red Raiders posted a 2-2 overall record, coming off of two-straight losses to Arizona and No. 6 Oklahoma, according to Tech Athletics’ game notes. Oklahoma, on the other hand, will enter the game with a 4-1 overall record, with its only recorded loss coming from No. 11 Texas.
In Tech’s most recent loss to Oklahoma, the Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 55-16 in Norman, Oklahoma, according to Tech Athletics. With the loss, Tech head coach Matt Wells said he will not make any excuses on why the Red Raiders came up short.
“We’re all in this together, and we all know that,” Wells said. “That wasn’t the result we wanted to begin Big 12 Conference play. It wasn’t the start we wanted at the beginning of the game, and we own it, and I own it as the head coach.”
Despite the 39-point loss to the Sooners, Wells said he is excited to coach his first Big 12 home game in front of the Red Raider fans on Saturday.
“We’re committed to moving forward, I know that, and to learning from it. And when I say moving forward, I mean you’ve got an Oklahoma State team that’s extremely talented coming in this weekend here at home,” Wells said. “It’s a chance to be in front of our home crowd and play in the Jones Stadium, and we all know that what that means us and what they want to do at home. And we have to protect our home field, and we understand that that will be a challenge.”
This season, the Red Raiders have averaged 28.3 points per game while relying on their air attack, averaging 286.5 passing yards per game, according to the game notes. With Bowman’s shoulder injury, Wells tested both graduate transfer Jackson Tyner and junior Jett Duffey in the Red Raiders’ first conference game of the season.
In the game against the Wildcats, the Red Raiders started Tyner. After two offensive drives, Tyner completed a single pass for two yards in his five passing attempts, according to Tech Athletics. After two consecutive three-and-outs under Tyner, Duffey was sent in to lead Tech’s offense. Duffey finished the rest of the game at quarterback, completing 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 120 passing yards.
After watching both backup quarterbacks in Norman, Wells announced that Duffey will be the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback for the game against Oklahoma State.
“Moving forward, Jett Duffey will be our quarterback moving forward,” Wells said. “We’ve got to play good around him. The guys going around him have got to play better. We’ve got to play better and coach better. We’ve got to put Jett in the right positions from an individual standpoint that give us the best chance to win.”
Aside from Tech’s quarterback situation and passing game, the Red Raiders averaged 173.5 rushing yards as senior Armand Shyne leads the team with 262 rushing yards this season, according to Tech Athletics. Redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson follows with 195 rushing yards as sophomore Ta’Zhawn Henry ranks second on the team with 138 rushing yards this season.
For Oklahoma State, the Cowboys favor their run game averaging 291 rushing yards per game, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. Leading the Cowboys’ run game, Chuba Hubbard has rushed for 965 yards this season. Hubbard leads the nation in rushing yards by 284 yards as Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins ranks second with 654 rushing yards.
“(Hubbard’s) patient. I like what they’re doing on offense with him and I haven’t seen it all as of right now, just trying to go through three phases quickly,” Wells said. “But he’s patient. They do a lot of schemes where he’s able to read, and then he’s strong and physical. I mean, 180-some yards rushing a game or whatever that number is, he’s a talented young man and certainly a big challenge for our defense.”
The Cowboys also have a reliable passing game under redshirt Spencer Sanders who has thrown for 1,043 yards this season, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. While completing 64.46 percent of his passes this season, the quarterback ranks second on the team with 440 rushing yards.
“(Sanders) gives you a chance to win. He’s dynamic,” Wells said. “Pocket breaks down, he’s dynamic. Got to have eyes on him. Plays break down, man. That makes you a better play caller because he can really hurt you. He’s accurate with the football, redshirt freshman, young kind. I think he’s got a bright future.”
Saunders’ most targeted wide receiver this season was Tylan Wallace, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. Wallace has recorded 28 receptions for 618 yards, ranking third in the nation. Wallace also ranks 12th in the nation in average yards per reception, averaging 22.1 yards.
The Red Raiders have already had experience with a top receiver in the Big 12 as they are coming off of playing CeeDee Lamb and the Oklahoma Sooners. Lamb ranked 21st in the nation with 414 receiving yards while ranking second in the conference with 103.5 receiving yards per game this season.
“(Lamb and Wallace are) similar. Elite, two of the best in the league,” Wells said. “CeeDee (Lamb) and Wallace, every time they touch the ball, they’ve got home run ability. They can make you pay if you don’t tackle well. And making plays on the ball becomes paramount when you play elite talent like that, and those two guys are.”
Following the game against Oklahoma, Wells said the Red Raiders’ defense missed several tackles, but he credited the Sooners’ offense for part of it as he plans on the defense improving.
“When I talk about improvement, it’s not just the effort – you know, your effort,” Wells said. “I think maybe you meant more the outcome. We all want that better outcome. The effort to the ball at times was really, really good. There’s other times it wasn’t, not to our level, but that’s evident in wins as well. It’s alignment, assignment and then tackling certainly.”
Aside from Oklahoma State’s offense, the Cowboys have allowed just 24 points per game while giving up 380.8 yards per game this season, according to the game notes. Wells said the Cowboys’ defense is unique and talented.
“Multiple coverages in secondary, talented skill kills. I see a lot of D linemen that are fresh up front because they play a lot of guys up front, but they’re dynamic and unique in terms of their skill on defense,” Wells said. “They create a lot of issues, create a lot of, I think, confusion for receivers or quarterbacks. So how can wee – what have we got to do for our guys to give them the best possible opportunity to play well. But they do a great job of disguising a lot of stuff on the back end with the five DBs.”
As Tech prepares to break its two-game losing streak, a win against Oklahoma State will mark the Red Raiders’ highest-ranked opponent win at home since 2012, when Tech defeated No. 4 West Virginia 49-14.
