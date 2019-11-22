The No. 15 Texas Tech soccer team is set to face Michigan in North Carolina for the second round of the NCAA tournament at 2 p.m. on Friday.
The Red Raiders face the Wolverines after a shootout victory against Pepperdine in the first round. With the game concluding in a draw and a game-winning saved by freshman Madison White to advance, Tech is now 15-3-3 overall for the season, according to Tech Athletics.
“(Michigan) brings a great season a lot of confidence their strong, a classic Big 10 team but very technical,” head coach Tom Stone said. “This is kind of the match up you would expect in the second round.”
Last year, Tech appeared in the second round and was eliminated by Virginia in a 2-4 penalty kick loss, according to Tech Athletics. In the last five years, the farthest the Red Raiders have appeared Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament, which Tech looks to do with a win against Michigan.
For Michigan, this is its first time appearing in the NCAA Tournament since 2016 when they tied in the first round to Illinois State and did not move on, according to Michigan Athletics.
The farthest the Wolverines have gotten in the national tournament in the last six years is when they appeared in the fourth round in 2013 and was eliminated by the number one seed Virginia, according to Michigan Athletics.
This year, Michigan defeated Bowling Green 2-1 in the first round of the national tournament, the first second round appearance for the Wolverines since 2013, according to Michigan Athletics.
The Big 10 team has an overall record of 16-5-1 and is 7-2-0 on the road, according to Michigan Athletics. Against ranked opponents, the Wolverines are 2-2 this season.
“They can beat most teams in this tournament just like we can, so I think it's going to be a really good game,” Stone said. “We got a lot of respect for them, and their coach has done a fantastic job since she took over, so they are legit, it’s going to be a good game.”
The winner of this match will either face the number one seed North Carolina or Colorado at noon on Sunday for the third round.
