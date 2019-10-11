Texas Tech’s volleyball team will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Red Raiders are coming off their first home loss of the season after suffering a 2-3 loss to Texas Christian on Sunday, according to Tech Athletics. The Cyclones are also coming off a loss, losing to Baylor 0-3 on Wednesday.
Tech won its first matchup against Iowa State this season, taking the game 3-1 in Lubbock. The win stopped a 23-game losing streak against the Cyclones, according to a press release by Tech Athletics. Iowa State evened the series, winning 3-0 in the last game of the 2018 season.
The Cyclones' two Big 12 wins this season were both sweeps as they beat Kansas and West Virginia 3-0 on Oct. 2 and 5, according to Iowa State Athletics.
Iowa State leads the series with Tech 28-21 all-time dating back to 1989, according to the release. Senior Emily Hill ranks second in the Big 12 with 4.5 kills per set and 4.99 points per set. Hill has 311 total kills this season.
The game can be followed via live stats or live stream on the Tech Athletics website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.