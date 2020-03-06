The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will take on No. 1 Kansas at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena. Saturday marks the Red Raiders' senior day as Chris Clarke and TJ Holyfield will be honored before the game.
The Red Raiders will enter the game with an 18-12 (9-8 Big 12) record, coming off a 71-68 overtime loss to No. 4 Baylor on Monday. The Jayhawks have a 27-3 (16-1 Big 12) record and are guaranteed a share of the conference title following a 75-66 win over TCU on Wednesday.
Clarke and Holyfield are both graduate transfers. Clarke spent his first three seasons at Virginia Tech and Holyfield spent his first three seasons at Stephen F. Austin. Despite them spending just one season under coach Chris Beard, Beard said it is important to honor all the players that come through the program.
“I think you always honor the guys that play in your program as they leave," Beard said. "If we could we forecast guys maybe leaving early, like I’d love to honor Jarrett Culver and Zhaire Smith, but you just don’t have that information at the time. But if you’re telling me it’s a guy's last home game in Lubbock whether they’re here for one season or five seasons, I think it’s one of the special things in college basketball that you honor your senior."
This is the second time the Red Raiders will face the No. 1 team in the country this season, and like before, they will enter the game on a three-game losing streak.
Holyfield said he knows the importance of this game heading into it because it is his last home game as a senior and is against No. 1 Kansas.
“It’s a big game, it’s our last home game as seniors to be playing in a Texas Tech jersey in Lubbock," Holyfield said. "I know for myself, I know for Chris (Clarke), I know we’re very excited to play. It’s a great opportunity for the team again because it’s Kansas, the number one team in the country. A win on Saturday will get us back on track to where we wanna be."
Tech beat No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Dec. 10 in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. The Red Raiders entered that game on a three-game losing streak following losses to Iowa, Creighton and DePaul. Junior guard Davide Moretti led the team in scoring with 18 points against the Cardinals followed by freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. who put up 13 points.
The last time Tech and Kansas faced off, the Jayhawks won 78-75 on Feb. 1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey led the Red Raiders in scoring with 26 points, followed by senior Holyfield who scored 19 points.
Kansas’ sophomore guard Devon Dotson and senior center Udoka Azubuike are two of the 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, presented to the men’s national player of the year, according to Kansascity.com. Both players lead the team in scoring with Dotson putting up around 18.2 points per game while Azubuike is scoring 13.7 points per game, according to KUathletics.com. Azubuike also leads the team in rebounds, averaging 10.4 per game, and has 79 total blocks, which also leads the team.
Dotson scored 21 points on 9-16 shooting in the first matchup between the teams. Azubuike was held in check because of foul trouble, only playing 16 minutes and scoring five points with eight rebounds. Junior guard Marcus Garrett recorded his season-high 15 points against Tech in the Jayhawks win.
Beard acknowledged Azubuike’s talent, saying he has overcome adversity and is one of the best post players and overall players in the country.
“(Azubuike’s) a great player. He’s in the conversation for Big 12 Player of the Year and National Player of the Year. He’s the best post player in college basketball, he’s gotten better in his career at Kansas, he’s overcome adversity with injuries,” Beard said. “He’s a dynamic player.”
Dotson leads the Big 12 in points per game, according to Big 12 Sports.com. Azubuike leads the conference in rebounds per game and field goal percentage, making 75 percent of his shots. Azubuike is second in the Big 12 in blocks, averaging 2.6 per game, and Garrett is second in the Big 12 in assists, averaging 4.7 per game. Clarke is right behind Garrett in assists with 4.6 per game.
The Jayhawks offense is the best in the Big 12, according to Big 12 Sports.com, averaging almost 75 points per game. The Jayhawks also have the second-best defense in the league, holding opponents to 60.7 points per game.
The Red Raiders are still leading the Big 12 in three-point percentage, according to Big 12 Sports.com, shooting 35.8 percent from behind the arc. Tech’s offense is third in the Big 12, averaging 72.3 points per game and its defense is ranked fifth, giving up 63.4 points per game.
Dick Vitale will be on the call for the game, and it will be his first time back in Lubbock since the Bob Knight era, Beard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.