The Texas Tech football team will play its final game of the 2019 season as the Red Raiders will take on Texas at 11 a.m. on Friday in Austin.
“Texas is a tremendous program. Has been for many, many years,” head coach Matt Wells said. “It’s an opponent that we’ll have to play our very, very best to be in the game with and somebody that – I’ve known Tom for a long time, guys on their staff I’ve recruited, I’ve coached with and the amount of respect that our staff has for them is at a very high level. So it will be a fun game to play in and it will be a tremendous challenge on Friday.”
The last time the Red Raiders and Longhorns played each other, Texas defeated Tech 41-34 in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics. Although Tech came up short last season, the last time the Red Raiders played in Austin, they defeated the Longhorns 27-23.
Heading into the game, the Red Raiders post a 4-7 overall record as the Longhorns are already eligible for a bowl game with a 6-5 record this season, according to Texas Athletics. Of the 68 times, Tech and Texas have played each other, the Longhorns have defeated the Red Raiders 51 times, posting a 30-7 record in Austin.
Tech is also headed to Austin after suffering a three-point loss to Kansas State, crushing the Red Raiders’ hopes of making a bowl game, according to Tech Athletics. Despite coming up short, the Red Raiders are motivated to win as this game is their “bowl game.”
“Our bowl game will be this week in Austin and that’s how we’ll treat it for those guys,” Wells said.
Junior quarterback Jett Duffey will lead Tech’s offense on Friday as he was in the same position last season. Last season, Duffey started at quarterback with Bowman out due to an injury and will do the same this season, according to Tech Athletics. In that game, Duffey recorded 444 passing yards and four touchdowns.
This season, Duffey has averaged 271.22 passing yards per game, completing 65.70 percent of his passes (203-309), according to Tech Athletics. The junior has also thrown 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season. Aside from his passing, Duffey has recorded 226 rushing yards and a single rushing touchdown.
Texas’ offense is led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger who has thrown for 3,114 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, according to Texas Athletics. Ehlinger has completed 64.79 percent of his passes and has thrown just nine interceptions in 11 games.
On the receiving end of the ball, senior wide receiver RJ Turner leads the Red Raiders with 619 receiving yards this season, averaging 56.27 receiving yards per game. Turner is one of five Red Raiders to record at least 300 receiving yards this season and junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher leads the team with six touchdowns off the pass.
For the Longhorns, Devin Duvernay leads the team with 1,095 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season, according to Texas Athletics. Duvernay is three catches away from recording 100 receptions this season and averages 99.55 receiving yards per game. Along with Duvernay, Texas’ Brennan Eagles has recorded 498 receiving yards and Collin Johnson has recorded 497 receiving yards as they prepare to take on Tech.
"Well, you don't just defend him. You got to defend the other guys," Wells said regarding Duvernay. "Obviously, there's times where you're going to double-team him. There's going to be times where you got to get pressure on the quarterback, you go to the move the quarterback off his spot. You're going to zone them, you're going to man them, I mean, there's, I'm not sure there's a perfect way to defend a guy like that. He's dominated the entire Big-12 all year."
On the ground, the Red Raiders averaged 156.7 rushing yards per game versus Texas’ 163.8, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s run game is led by redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson who has recorded 679 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Thompson has averaged 61.73 rushing yards per game, being Tech’s go-to guy for the run.
Texas’ run game is led by Keaontay Ingram who has recorded 728 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season, according to Texas Athletics. Keaontay has averaged 66.18 rushing yards per game as Ehlinger follows with 507 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns this season.
Defensively, the Red Raiders have allowed its opponents to score 28.64 points and 468.5 total yards per game this season, according to Tech Athletics. Texas has allowed an average of 29.36 points and 444.1 yards per game.
Tech’s defense is led by senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks who has recorded 108 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble, according to Tech Athletics. In the secondary, senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III leads the team with eight interceptions.
Joseph Ossai leads Texas’ defense with 77 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a forced fumble, according to Texas Athletics. Defensive back D’Shawn Jamison leads the Longhorns with three interceptions this season.
This will be Tech’s final game of the season, wrapping up Wells’ first as the Red Raiders’ head coach. Texas will go on to play a bowl game for its final game of the season after playing the Red Raiders.
