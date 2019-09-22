Texas Tech’s volleyball team will play its first conference game against West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena as the Red Raiders are 4-0 at home this season.
The Red Raiders are coming into Big 12 play with a 10-4 overall record after going 3-0 at the Red Raider Classic. The Big 12 hosts several volleyball talents with Texas, ranked at three, and Baylor, ranked at five, being the top of the class.
Baylor will enter Big 12 play undefeated at 8-0 as the Bears are ranked fifth nationally while Texas is ranked third in the nation, posting a 6-2 overall record following an upset, losing to Rice.
Iowa State, Oklahoma and West Virginia and Tech, posted winning averages above .625, according to the Big 12.
In the 2018 season, three Big 12 teams finished the season being ranked in the top 50 teams, according to NCAA.com. Four more Big 12 teams finished in the top 75, Tech being one of them.
Baylor and Texas were the only teams to represent the Big 12 at the NCAA Tournament last year, according to NCAA.com. The Longhorns advanced to the Final Four before losing to Brigham Young University, while Baylor made it to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to Oregon.
Texas, Baylor and Iowa State finished atop the Big 12 standings last season, followed by Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas Christian, and Tech, according to the Big 12. Kansas State and West Virginia finished in the bottom two spots of the Big 12 as West Virginia was the only team who finished the season with a losing record, according to Big 12 sports.
The Red Raiders defeated Baylor in Waco last year and followed with a win against West Virginia, Iowa State and Kansas State before earning their first conference loss of the season against TCU. Tech went on to lose four more conference games to Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and West Virginia, before beating TCU, bringing their conference record to 5-5, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech finished Big 12 play losing five of their last six games, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders’ only win of the stretch was against Kansas State.
A Big 12 sports article predicts Texas, Baylor and TCU as the top three teams in the conference this year. The conference ranked the Red Raiders as the second to last team in the rankings.
The Red Raiders will look to make the NCAA Tournament this year as senior Emily Hill, Lindsey Dodson and Lauren Dodson said it is their top season goal for the team.
