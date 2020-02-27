Following its midweek series sweep against Southern, the No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team is set to travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida Atlantic and No. Florida State over the weekend.
The Red Raiders will open their play in Florida against Florida Atlantic with a single game, starting at 1 p.m. on Friday. Tech will then play a two-game series against a top-10 opponent in No. 9 Florida State.
This will be the Owls’ first game away from home this season, as they post a 7-0 record. Although the Owls have started out strong, the Red Raiders will be their first test of the season as Florida Atlantic’s previous opponents were unranked. In the past four years, this will be the first matchup between Tech and Florida Atlantic.
As a team, Florida Atlantic has posted a .311 batting average, led by Mitchell Hartigan with a .478 and Bobby Morgensen with a .370. Both also lead the team with eight RBI each, as Hartigan also leads the offense with 11 hits, nine runs, two doubles and the Owls’ only triple. Alex Arauz and B.J. Murray lead the Owls with a pair of home runs each.
At the mound, Mike Entenza has led Florida Atlantic, posting a 0.00 ERA through 7.1 innings of work, helping him record a team-high two wins this season. Entenza also leads the team with 11 strikeouts as he has given up just two hits. As a pitching staff, the Owls have posted a 3.97 ERA, striking 49 batters out in 59 innings pitched.
After its game against Florida Atlantic, Tech will face a familiar team in Florida State on Saturday and Sunday. The two will open play against each other at 5 p.m. on Saturday, followed by another game at noon on Sunday. Although the Seminoles are no longer under the guidance of the winningest head coach in college baseball history, Mike Martin, his son Mike Martin Jr. has helped coach Florida State to a top-10 ranking in his first season.
The Seminoles have posted a 6-1 record this season after suffering their only loss of the season to Niagara, 3-1, in their season opener. Since the loss, Florida State has outscored its opponents 73-18. This will not the first time the Red Raiders and Seminoles have faced each other as Tech knocked Florida State out of the College World Series in Omaha last year with a 4-1 win.
Florida State has posted a team batting average of .270 this season, led by Tyler Martin with a .412. Elijah Cabell leads the Seminoles’ offense with three home runs, 12 runs scored and 15 RBI this season off five hits. Robby Martin leads Florida State with nine hits this season.
Regarding pitching, the Seminoles have posted a 2.14 team ERA this season, led by their starting pitcher Conor Grady who has posted a 0.90 ERA after pitching through a team-high 10 innings. Grady also leads the team with 13 strikeouts, followed by Shane Drohan with 12 and CJ Van Eyk with 11.
Comparing the two teams in Florida to Tech, the Red Raiders have posted a .351 batting average this season, which is higher than both teams. Junior center fielder Dylan Neuse has led the offense with a .500 batting average, recording a team-high 17 hits this season. Despite Neuse hitting at a consistent rate, freshman catcher Nate Rombach has filled the stat sheet this season, leading the teal with 14 runs scored, six home runs and 20 RBI.
The Red Raiders’ pitching staff has posted a 3.04 ERA this season as head coach Tim Tadlock has rotated the arms at the mound when maintaining a large lead. Of the weekend starters, sophomore Clayton Beeter has posted a 4.50 ERA, junior Bryce Bonnin has earned a 3.00 ERA and sophomore Austin Becker has put up a 3.38 ERA. Bonnin leads the team with 17 strikeouts in nine innings pitched.
Coming out of the bullpen, sophomore Micah Dallas, junior Jakob Brustoski and junior Ryan Sublette have been reliable arms as they each post a 0.00 ERA. Dallas leads the relievers with 11 strikeouts while Sublette and Brustoski have added eight and six, respectively. Brustoski is the only Red Raider pitcher to not give up a single hit this season.
The 8-1 Red Raiders will look to continue their strong resume against tough opponents over the weekend in Florida before heading back to Lubbock for a five-game homestand, playing a midweek series against UNLV and a three-game weekend series against Rice.
