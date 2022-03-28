After the weekend series against No. 2 Texas, the No. 16 Texas Tech baseball team will open a two-game series against Stephen F. Austin 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dan Law Field. The two-game midweek will conclude with a Wednesday matinee affair at 1 p.m.
The Red Raiders took two of three from the Longhorns, which pushed them to 20-5 overall and opened their Big 12 conference record at 2-1, according to Tech Athletics.
After the win, Tech jumped to No. 7 in the D1Baseball weekly ranking, one spot ahead of the No. 8 Longhorns while No. 6 Oklahoma State leads the Big 12.
Stephen F. Austin is coming into the series 5-16 on the season, and their lone game against a Big 12 opponent resulted in an 11-1 loss against Texas Christian on Feb. 22, according to SFA Athletics.
The Lumberjacks have had one of the least potent offenses in the nation, only scoring 88 runs in their 21 games, ranking 263rd of 293 programs, according to the NCAA. The Red Raiders on the other hand, have scored 230 runs in their 25 games this season which is good for eighth-most in the nation.
The Red Raiders will likely send sophomore starter Chase Hampton to the mound for one of the mid-week matchups as all of Hampton’s starts this season have come during the mid-week series, according to Tech Athletics.
Hampton possesses a 4.15 ERA over 24 innings pitched this season and is coming off his deepest appearance into a game after his six-inning, seven-strikeout performance on Mar. 22 against Dallas Baptist, according to Tech Athletics.
As a staff, Tech has been able to limit runs better than Stephen F. Austin as the Red Raiders possess a 3.90 ERA this season, according to the NCAA. The Lumberjacks hold an 8.55 ERA in 127.1 innings pitched this season.
Similarly, the Red Raiders are generating much more strikeouts than Stephen F. Austin. The Red Raiders average 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings into the series while the Lumberjacks average 7.4 in the category, according to the NCAA.
The series will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+
