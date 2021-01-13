Texas Tech is set to take on the highest ranked opponent they have played this season, the no. 4 Texas Longhorns. This will be the third ranked opponent Tech has played this season, after taking on no. 17 Houston and no. 5 Kansas.
Texas is 10-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference. The Longhorns have three wins over ranked opponents, with their only loss coming in a 64-68 game against no. 12 Villanova.
The Longhorns are led by their trio of experienced guards – redshirt junior Andrew Jones, senior Matt Coleman and junior Courtney Ramey. The three guards are the three leading scorers for Texas, and are averaging a combined 40.8 points per game, according to UT Athletics.
The trio also distributes the well to their teammates, averaging a combined 10.2 assists to just 6.46 turnovers per game, according to UT Athletics.
The Longhorns also have freshman forward Greg Brown making an immediate impact in their rotation. Brown, who Rivals had ranked as the nation’s eighth best prospect in the class of 2020, is averaging 12.0 points and leads the team in rebounding as he averages 7.9 per game, according to UT Athletics.
The Red Raiders will be looking to force Brown into committing turnovers, as he has had issues protecting the ball season. Through 11 games, Brown has just one assist to 26 turnovers, according to UT Athletics.
Part of the defensive arsenal Tech will throw at Brown includes sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who leads the team in steals with 17, according to Tech Athletics. Shannon is also averaging the second-most points per game on the team.
Tech has a high-scoring back court of their own with junior guards Kyler Edwards and Mac McClung. The pair is averaging a combined 25.9 points per game this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will also look for senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva to win the battles downlow. Santos-Silva is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. The game will also be broadcasted on Double T 97.3 FM.
