The No. 22 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the 2018-19 Co-Big 12 Champions, Kansas State, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for its fourth Big 12 matchup of the season.
The Wildcats are 0-3 in conference play this season with losses to Oklahoma, Texas Christian and Texas dropping their overall record to 7-8, according to Kansas State Athletics. The team is led by senior forward Xavier Sneed and junior guard Cartier Diarra.
Sneed and Diarra are the top two scorers on the team averaging 14.6 and 12.1 points per game respectively, according to Kansas State Athletics. Sneed also leads the team in rebounds while Diarra is the assists leader for the Wildcats. Despite their overall impact on the team, both players are shooting under 40 percent from the field and combine for an average three-point percentage of 30.
Kansas State has suffered eight losses so far this season but has outscored their opponents 969 to 912 collectively in all 15 of their games. The Wildcats record does not show their actual talent as they are losing games by an average of 5.8 points.
The Red Raiders were 16-1 at this point in the season last year with their only loss coming against Duke. Tech is currently 10-5 this season but has had a tougher schedule so far than last season. Iowa, Creighton and DePaul are all top-100 offenses in the country, according to NCAA.com, while Baylor and West Virginia are both top-20 defenses in the country.
Junior guard Davide Moretti will look to be getting out of a shooting slump as he went 4-9 from three against the Mountaineers following a seven-game streak of where he shot 28 percent from behind the arc. Both sophomore guard Kyler Edwards and freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey are coming off less than desirable games as they combined for 17 points on 6-26 shooting against West Virginia.
Tech split the season series with the Wildcats last season as the home team won each game. Last time Tech was in Manhattan, Kansas, the Red Raiders only put up 45 points on 32.7 percent shooting in a 58-45 loss at the tail end of a three-game losing streak.
The Red Raiders are 18-23 all-time against Kansas State, dating back to their first matchup in 1956, and have only won four times in Manhattan, Kansas, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is 6-4, however, in these teams last 10 matchups and will look to improve upon that record on Tuesday.
Following Tech's game against Kansas State on Tuesday, the Red Raiders will head back to Lubbock to take on Iowa State at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.